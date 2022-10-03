Debate focused on emergencies hosted by Langley Township firefighters

The role of first responders and the difficulties of fighting fires in highrises are likely to come up Tuesday, Oct. 4 as the Township of Langley Firefighters hosts an all-candidates meeting for those vying for spots as mayor or on council.

The debate runs from 7 to 9 p.m. at the George Preston Recreation Centre, and is open to everyone.

Many candidates have already promised to make expanding and upgrading the fire department part of their mandate if they are elected.

The firefighters themselves, through their IAFF Local 4550, have also been lobbying for increases in staffing, as they face a fast-growing community and ever-taller buildings.

“NFPA 1710, the industry standard for career fire departments, requires a minimum of 43 firefighters to respond for a fire in buildings at least 7 stories tall,” says a post on the IAFF Local 4550 facebook page. “Currently the Township of Langley only has 18 members on shift at a time to cover the entire Township of Langley.”

Earlier this year, the Township council approved a budget that will add six new firefighters to the Township’s ranks, aiming to ensure that there are four firefighters on each truck heading to a fire. That’s considered a minimum number to begin attacking a fire immediately on arrival.

READ MORE: Firefighters ask council to boost staffing for safety reasons

READ MORE: Langley Township council plans to add firefighters, mulls sewage costs

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Election 2022Election 2022Langley Township