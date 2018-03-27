Debit scam nets Lower Mainland thief almost $80,000

A fake debit card was used at multiple banks, RCMP say.

This woman is a suspect in the theft of almost $80,000 in cash using a fake debit card.

The Langley RCMP is looking for a woman who stole almost $80,000 using a fake debit card over three days earlier this year.

The woman allegedly visited several banks from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1 to withdraw the money, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

Police have released surveillance footage of a suspect in the thefts.

RCMP are also releasing images of people involved in other recent crimes.

On March 22, a grey Dodge Ram allegedly collided with a parked vehicle at the Artful Dodger Pub, in the 2300 block of 200th Street.

The Dodge Ram driver left the scene of the accident. Police have released a photo of the suspected driver, and say the Dodge should have damage to its passenger side.

Police have also released an image of a man who allegedly stole an LED flashlight power pack from the Otter Co-Op on March 16th.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or to leave a tip with CrimeStoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visiting solvecrime.ca.

Police want to talk to this man about a parking lot hit and run.