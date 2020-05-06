Car fans of all ages attended the Langley Good Times Cruise-In in 2019 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Decision on Langley Cruise-In to come in early July

Organizers are waiting to see whether gatherings will be allowed by September

The fate of the Langley Good Times Cruise-In will be decided in early July, the society’s president said.

Right now, the volunteers and directors of the massive annual charity car show are still moving full steam ahead, said Riccardo Sestito.

But multiple events into the late summer have now been cancelled due to the uncertainty over if and when public gatherings might be safe again.

“The PNE shutting down, that got us thinking,” Sestito said.

The Cruise-In is held every September, the weekend after Labour Day. Vancouver’s Pacific National Exhibition wraps up on Labour Day, six days before the Cruise-In.

So right now, the directors are hoping and planning as if there will be a Cruise-In.

Sestito said he just spoke to In & Out Burger about bringing back the popular franchise for its sale of burgers and fries, and that’s a go if the event is.

It’s largely up to whether the provincial government will be allowing large gatherings by September.

Until then, they aren’t taking money for car registrations, Sestito said.

“We don’t want to start taking in any registrations yet, until we know what we’re going to do,” he said.

The decision is expected on the first week of July, Sestito said.

The annual Cruise-In has run for more than two decades, since the late 1990s. For most of that time it was based in Langley City, but in 2017 it moved to downtown Aldergrove.

On the Cruise-In Saturday, thousands of classic and custom cars are parked along a closed section of Fraser Highway, and there are musical performances and prize draws. On the Sunday, a major parts and memorabilia swap meet takes place.

The event is entirely volunteer-run and non-profit, and it raises thousands of dollars annually for local charities.

Aldergrovecarscruise-inLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Langley Cruise-In swap meet Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 (Joti Grewal/Black Press Media)

Emily Mowat (far right) and mom Shelley waited two hours in line for an In-N-Out burger, which was longer than the drive to the Good Times Cruise-In from their Abbotsford home. (Dan Ferguson Langley Times)

Previous story
Senior’s death prompt questions about scale of COVID-19 outbreak at Abbotsford care facility

Just Posted

Senior’s death prompt questions about scale of COVID-19 outbreak at Abbotsford care facility

Doctors told family Ervin Friedenstab died of COVID-19 contracted at Worthington Pavilion

Why are painted rocks missing from Langley regional parks?

Many have been decorating and hiding the rocks to uplift the community

VIDEO: Donors line up as Value Village store reopens in Langley

Company expected a surge in contributions as stores end COVID-19 shutdowns

British Columbians can double their ‘pandemic bubble’ mid-May, but no large gatherings

Physical distancing must remain for those outside the newly expanded bubbles

Last tenant to vacate Aldergrove’s age-old Alder Inn this month

New owner of the Liquor Store plans to move the business down the road, leaving the Inn empty

COVID-19: B.C. prepares to restart more retail, services, offices in May

Dentistry, hair salons, restaurants need approved protection plans

Helping the Aldergrove Star continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

Vancouver Island teen singer looks back on ‘American Idol’ experience

Lauren Spencer-Smith reached Top 20, made lifelong friendships and improved her skills

Travel to ‘Group of Seven’ art sites using Google Street View, 100 years after first exhibit

Art group’s first formal exhibit was on May 7, 1920, in Toronto

Problem solving a pandemic: a B.C. man on working for Doctors Without Borders in Pakistan

The second of a two-part series on how COVID-19 is affecting Islam’s holy month

VIDEO: Maple Ridge start-up shows wait times at businesses across Lower Mainland

Female entrepreneurs from Maple Ridge and Vancouver collaborate on new venture

FortisBC program to help students learn about energy from home

Lessons challenge students to consider social, ethical, environmental implications of energy use

B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths as officials get ready to unveil reopening plan

There are 74 people hospitalized with the novel coronavirus

Keep ‘pandemic bubbles’ small, top doctor urges as B.C. prepares to loosen rules

Many measures will remain in place for months, officials say

Most Read