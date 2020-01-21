Photo submitted

Deer carcass strung up at Surrey fire hall prompts investigation

Investigation underway following complaint a Surrey firefighter hung a deer carcass in a fire hall

WARNING: Some readers might find graphic photo below disturbing.

Oh deer.

A complaint that a full-time Surrey firefighter hung and bled a deer carcass in a fire hall has prompted an investigation.

The photo, which some may consider graphic, shows the skinned animal hanging above a pool of blood, with the firefighter posing beside it for a photo, holding up the deer’s head and hide.

Vern Bergen contacted the City of Surrey on Monday about the image after he was advised of a full-time Surrey firefighter’s thread – under sfire436 – on a HuntingBC forum. Bergen said in an email to the Now-Leader that he’s not taking issue with any legal harvesting of game.

“I am upset that a public servant thinks it’s acceptable to skin and pose with an animal in a municipal building,” Bergen said. “This act makes me wonder if this is commonplace due to the fact that many firefighters hunt, from what I’ve been told.”

Surrey Fire Chief Larry Thomas confirmed Tuesday morning that the city “is aware of the picture and we’ve started an internal investigation into the matter.

“That’s really all I can say at this time because it’s just hit us yesterday,” Thomas said.

The firefighter, whose name has not been disclosed, is aware of the investigation.

“Yes, well, he will be, because they’re meeting right now,” Thomas said.

He said the complaint was sent to not only himself but also to the mayor, city manager and city clerk.

“I think the City’s going to do a statement or something once we get through this investigation,” Thomas said. “I shouldn’t really comment on it any further.”

Asked what fire hall this happened at, Thomas replied “They’ll be figuring that out.”

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum has not replied to a request for comment.

homelessphoto


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Allegations against Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou not fraud in Canada: defence
Next story
Trump lauds U.S. economy in Davos, while Thunberg slams elites

Just Posted

LETTER: Mall redevelopment about Aldergrove parking, too

Letter writer encourages Township council support for Janda Group’s new plans for old Aldergrove mall

VIDEO: Fire closes 16th Avenue between 248th and 256th Streets in South Langley

Crews direct commuters to use an alternate route

Tax hikes possible in Township as budget talks begin

Just “keeping the lights on” could cost 4.12 per cent in tax increases

How to beat Blue Monday, the most depressing day of the year

Multiple factors can play a role in seasonal depression, says Fraser Health psychiatrist

VIDEO: Langley rapper, C2B, readies for the release of new music video ‘Glass’

Single was inspired by the opioid crisis in Vancouver’s downtown Eastside

VIDEO: Lineups outside grocery stores in St. John’s as state of emergency continues

A snowstorm on Friday dropped a whopping 76 centimetres

‘Epic sky palace’: B.C. businesses help create dream treehouse for boy recovering from cancer

‘It was kind of a bright shining beacon at the end of a horrible, dark tunnel’

B.C. teacher suspended for poking student in stomach, pulling another’s ponytail

Teacher also swore in classroom, used Facebook to contact students

Larry Walker Jr. and Sr. keeping expectations low for hall-of-fame induction

Walker needs 75 percent of votes in order to be inducted into Cooperstown

This suspected dine-and-dasher pulled gun on Abbotsford restaurant staff

Police arrest man after recognizing description of neck and arm tattoos

Gene Simmons to launch new Titans of Rock music festival in Grand Forks

The rock legend has partnered with Chuck Varabioff to run Titans of Rock in Grand Forks

Deer carcass strung up at Surrey fire hall prompts investigation

Investigation underway following complaint a Surrey firefighter hung a deer carcass in a fire hall

VIDEO: 17 Husky pups rescued from Interior B.C. property find new homes

The BC SPCA caught the moment on video the last puppy, Uki, met his owners

U.S. officials confirm first case of Wuhan coronavirus near Seattle

The U.S. is the fifth country to report seeing the illness

Most Read