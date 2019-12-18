Gabriel Klein, charged with the 2016 stabbing death of Letisha Reimer and the aggravated assault of her friend. (Handout)

Defence asks for conviction on lesser charge in B.C. high schooler’s stabbing death

Closing arugments continue in the second-degree murder trial of Gabriel Klein

A defence lawyer for a man charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a student inside an Abbotsford high school says his client should be found guilty of manslaughter.

Martin Peters says Gabriel Klein had stolen alcohol and a hunting knife hours earlier in order to get drunk and use the weapon to stab a police officer in hopes he would trigger his own death in a suicide-by-cop scenario.

He told B.C. Supreme Court that Klein did not intentionally plan to walk into a high school in Abbotsford on Nov. 1, 2016, to stab a 13-year-old girl to death or injure her friend.

Martin says his client’s mental capacity was impaired slightly by alcohol because 2.8 ounces of rum were missing from a bottle he’d stolen and his blood-alcohol level suggested he’d consumed the alcohol.

The court has heard Letisha Reimer was stabbed 14 times and another girl whose name is banned from publication suffered serious stab wounds requiring multiple surgeries.

RELATED: Man knew repeated stabbing could kill girl at Abbotsford school, Crown says

Martin says his client should be found guilty on the second charge of aggravated assault for the injuries to the girl who survived the attack.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Chilliwack murderer among inmates looking for pen pals online
Next story
Aldergrove grandpa wins $250K just in time for Christmas

Just Posted

Aldergrove grandpa wins $250K just in time for Christmas

Retired hobby farmer Keith Colonval took a pit stop for some gingerale when he struck luck

Aldergrove’s Light-Up Christmas parade ‘an overwhelming success’

26th years of spreading Christmas cheer in Aldergrove

Kodiaks face weekend of loss after Abbotsford victory

Fourth place team struggles to score big

Langley Township will debate adding a dozen RCMP officers

It’s unknown how many officers will be added, how quickly

VIDEO: Giants downed 3-0 by last-place Cougars

‘We had too many passengers tonight’ coach says

VIDEO: Driver goes wrong way on major one-way Langley street

A driver has posted dash cam footage after a potentially dangerous incident

Heavy snow warning issued for Coquihalla

Environment Canada urging drivers to use caution when travelling through mountain passes

Chilliwack murderer among inmates looking for pen pals online

Women connects ‘women with low self-esteem’ or others with prison inmates

VIDEO: Wanda, a severely overweight cat, sheds 10 pounds with help from B.C. vet

A Prince George animal hospital is celebrating Wanda’s amazing transformation in just one year’s time

Defence asks for conviction on lesser charge in B.C. high schooler’s stabbing death

Closing arugments continue in the second-degree murder trial of Gabriel Klein

VIDEO: What the flush? Abbotsford toilet generating online buzz

Abbotsford restaurant Spice Kitchen has attracted the attention online of toilet aficionados

Man starts petition to bring peaches back to Peachland

The petition now has 165 signatures

Man gets 15 months in jail for B.C. toddler’s snake-venom death

The two-year-old girl was found dead in 2014 after visiting the Agassiz man’s home

No charges against Nanaimo cop after man’s arm broken by police dog bite

Independent Investigations Office releases report after man who wasn’t the right suspect was injured

Most Read