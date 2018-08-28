Delta baseball star, 14, died of stroke, not vaping

A coroner determined Tsawwassen teen Kyle Losse’s death in January of this year was of natural causes

A coroner has determined that Tsawwassen teen and star baseball player Kyle Losse death in January was caused by a stroke, according to a report released Tuesday (Aug. 28).

Losse, a 14-year-old baseball player for the Delta Tigers, died in January of this year after his parents found him incoherent on the floor of the bathroom. He was taken to Delta Hospital on Jan. 21 and although he was given the okay to go home, his condition deteriorated.

The following day he was taken by ambulance to B.C. Children’s Hospital and put on life support. His family decided to take him off life support on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

The presence of a vape pen beside him in the bathroom where he was found on Jan. 21 prompted speculation that vaping had something to do with his collapse and eventual death, but a toxicology test done by the hospital showed no drugs in his system. An autopsy report released on Jan. 30 also proved inconclusive.

In a report released today (Aug. 28), a post-mortem examination showed that Losse had died of a stroke, something rare in kids his age.

The autopsy showed dead tissue in his brain, with swelling and pressure on his brain stem, which came from decreased blood flow to that area.

A toxicological analysis of Losse’s blood did not detect any alcohol, prescribed medications or illicit drugs in his system, ruling out vaping as a possible factor.

The coroner determined Losse had ultimately died of natural causes.

Losse’s death had a huge impact on Delta’s baseball community. His celebration of life, which took place five days after his death, drew hundreds of people to Winskill Park to remember the curly-haired ball player.

“His amazing smile, his big curly hair, that’s just what everyone always remembered him for,” step-mom Niki Losse told the North Delta Reporter in January. “Everything was just so positive. It really reflected on who he was.”

Fellow ball players have also maintained Losse’s legacy on the field. Childhood friend Nate Rosser took Losse’s bat to this summer’s BC Games, using it to help bring home gold with the Vancouver-Coastal baseball team.

“I always think he’d be having such a good time here,” Rosser said in July.

“He was definitely one of the best players on any ball field he played on.”

