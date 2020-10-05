Fraser Health declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Delta Hospital on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. (Grace Kennedy photo)

UPDATE: 7 deaths, 35 cases as Delta Hospital closed to admissions due to COVID-19 outbreak

18 patients and 17 staff tested positive since Fraser Health declared the outbreak on Sept. 16

Fraser Health has closed Delta Hospital to inpatient admissions as the number of cases associated with an outbreak at the facility topped 35, with seven deaths.

On Monday (Oct. 5), Fraser Health announced that patients will not be admitted to Delta Hospital for the time being in order to further protect them from the risk of transmission of COVID-19, though the hospital’s emergency department remains open for urgent and emergent care and all scheduled surgeries will continue.

“There are inpatients present who will stay where they are, but any new patient who presents to the emergency department who requires admission will be transported to another hospital within the Fraser Health network,” Dr. Elizabeth Brodkin, Fraser Health’s chief medical health officer and vice-president of population health, told media Monday afternoon.

Brodkin confirmed 18 patients and 17 staff associated with the current outbreak have tested positive for COVID-19. All 18 patient cases are associated with transmission in the hospital, however some of the staff cases are due to community exposures.

“We are sorting through all of the cases to determine which is which,” Brodkin said.

Fraser Health declared the outbreak at Delta Hospital on Sept. 16 after two patients in a single unit tested positive. The outbreak remains confined to a medicine unit that comprises the hospital’s second floor.

READ MORE: Another death as COVID-19 outbreak at Delta Hospital climbs to 18 cases (Sept. 29, 2020)

The health authority says enhanced infection prevention and control measures were put in place at the onset of the outbreak and continue to be in place. All appropriate staff, medical staff and patients are being tested, and contact tracing is being carried out to prevent further transmission. Further, the essential visitors policy is being strictly enforced at this time.

To date, seven patients associated with the outbreak have died.

“Our sincerest condolences for those that have lost their loved ones,” said Fraser Health president and CEO Dr. Victoria Lee.

“We know that this continues to be a difficult time for everyone as we respond to COVID-19. For families that have their loved ones in long-term care or hospitals, and our teams that are working hard to provide the necessary care and to protect our patients, we’d like to acknowledge all of the sacrifices that the families and their loved ones are making during this challenging time, as well as the dedication and commitment of our health-care providers and leaders and those that are behind the scenes as well. We appreciate everyone’s vigilance as well and commitment to our strong public health measures so we can bend the curve again.”

Brodkin said the patients who died were “almost entirely older patients with multiple core morbidities who had other health issues in addition to COVID-19.”

“We appreciate that this has been a very difficult time for everyone, for the patients themselves who have become sick and their families.”


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusDelta

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Humpback carcass off coast of Vancouver Island identified as Hawkeye
Next story
Council debates opening next pool – W.C. Blair or Walnut Grove?

Just Posted

Council debates opening next pool – W.C. Blair or Walnut Grove?

Costs are higher for Walnut Grove, park staff say

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Oct. 4

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Abbotsford riding candidates’ social media links

How to find more info on Abbotsford South, Abbotsford West and Abbotsford-Mission hopefuls

Langley entrepreneurs open new brewery amid COVID-19 challenges

Smugglers’ Trail Caskworks officially opened this past weekend

Langley expanded patios could be in place until fall of 2021

The province is allowing the expanded patios to stay in place for another year

Weekend sees 358 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in B.C.

There have been 9,739 test-positive cases in B.C. since January

‘Slayland’ rides at PNE for Halloween, with ‘outdoor haunted experience’ and more

Kids under 13 will be allowed entry, based on parental discretion

Humpback carcass off coast of Vancouver Island identified as Hawkeye

Ship strikes take toll on whale populatin

Maple Ridge youth worker facing 15 child sex assault charges no-shows at trial

Warrant issued for arrest of Daniel Jon Olson

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Winter 2021 classes at UFV will be mostly online

Little change from school’s fall setup, about 15 per cent of students have some face-to-face learning

Burnaby RCMP nab motorcycle driver using paper licence plate, again

The same driver attempted to use a similar plate in August, according to police

Care agency launches review into death of First Nations youth in Abbotsford group home

Aboriginal Children and Family Services Society says they are ‘heartbroken’ over loss

Most Read