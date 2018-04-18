Delta man could face impaired driving charges after Stanley Park crash

20-year-old hit two cars at early Wednesday morning

A Delta man could face charges following a crash that closed the Stanley Park causeway early Wednesday morning.

West Vancouver police say they believe impaired driving could be a factor after a vehicle sped southbound off the Lions Gate Bridge at midnight before hitting two other southbound vehicles and crashing into the guard rail and pedestrian/cycling path.

The driver fled the scene, but was stopped by Vancouver police not long after.

The two passengers in the Delta man’s car suffered minor injuries.

The 20-year-old received a 90-day driving ban and was released on an promise to appear at provincial court in North Vancouver on July 11.

Police are recommending charges of impaired driving and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

