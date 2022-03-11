Delta police chief, wife named in lawsuit alleging assault with garden hose

Delta Police Chief Neil Dubord and his wife are being sued by a woman alleging Lorraine Dubord assaulted her by spraying her in the face with a hose.

The incident happened on June 6, 2020 as Kirnjeet Kaur Sidhu (referred to as Kiran Sidhu in past media reports) was making her way back to the Centennial Beach parking lot after a picnic on the beach with friends.

In her notice of civil claim filed in B.C. Supreme Court on March 1, she alleges that Lorraine Dubord sprayed her in the face with a hose after Sidhu climbed onto some rocks in front of the Dubords’ beachfront home to avoid the quickly rising tide.

“[Lorraine] Dubord made a proprietary claim to the foreshore, laughed and taunted [Sidhu] about her weight, and sprayed [Sidhu] with her garden hose in the face, which was taken (…) to be an act motivated by race,” the claim reads.

In her notice of claim, Sidhu accuses Lorraine Dubord of assault for threatening to spray her and battery for doing so “with intent and with such force as to cause injury,” calling the incident a “deliberate, malicious, oppressive and highhanded act of taunting [and] bullying.”

Sidhu also claims the Dubords erected signs on the rocks “with the intent of claiming a proprietary right to the foreshore.”

Though Neil Dubord was not there at the time of the incident, Sidhu claims he was negligent as a homeowner for failing to take reasonable care to ensure that the public would be safe on the premises and that “no untoward activities were likely to cause injury and/or damage” to her while there.

Sidhu’s claims have not been tested in court, and the Dubords have not yet filed a response.

Sidhu filed a complaint with the Delta Police Department at the time of the incident, which did not result in charges against Lorraine Dubord. The file was later forwarded to Surrey RCMP for review after Sidhu informed the DPD she was not satisfied with their findings.

Investigators subsequently recommended Dubord be charged with one count of uttering threats and one count of assault. But in September of that year, the BC Prosecution Service announced the matter would be referred for resolution through “alternative measures,” allowing Dubord to accept responsibility for the crime and make amends without going to court.

Separate from the RCMP investigation, the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner also initiated an external review into the DPD’s handling of the case, directing the Vancouver Police Department to carry out a probe focused solely on whether any Delta police officer committed misconduct in the matter. The review is ongoing.

Sidhu claims the incident caused general and aggravated damages; emotional distress; injury to feelings, dignity, pride and self-respect; anxiety; long-term psychological issues and other injuries.

Sidhu is seeking general damages for pain, suffering and loss of enjoyment of life, as well as loss of earnings past and perspective, loss of income earning capacity, past and future loss of housekeeping capacity, and cost of future care.

She is also seeking special damages relating to loss of income, employment benefits, business income, business opportunities, and gratuities; the cost of transportation to and from medical treatments; the cost of medication and rehabilitation expenses; and wages lost and expenses incurred by family members for services past, present and future which they rendered her or on her behalf.

