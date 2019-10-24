(Delta Police Department photo)

Delta police fine, impound motorcycle doing over twice the speed limit on Highway 99

Driver claimed he was “unaware of his speed,” according to DPD tweet

A motorcyclist will be getting around on foot for a while after blowing past a Delta police car at more than double the speed limit.

According to a tweet from the Delta Police Department’s traffic unit, the driver was caught traveling at 176 km/h along highway 99 on Wednesday, Oct. 23. Apparently he told police he was unaware of how fast he was going.

“Not sure about that, but he was definitely unaware he passed a police car,” police said on Twitter. “[The] $483 ticket may-or may not-enlighten him. When his insurance goes up he’ll get another reminder.”

In response to comments from other Twitter users, police later tweeted that the man’s motorcycle was also impounded.


