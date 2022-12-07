Delta Police in Aldergrove for investigation

Langley RCMP assisting in investigation with DPD assuring there’s no public safety threat

Delta Police and Langley RCMP are in the area of 272nd Street between 24th and 28th Avenue on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. (Google Maps)

Delta Police are in Aldergrove Wednesday afternoon for an investigation but little information is available by late afternoon.

At the request of the Delta Police, the Langley RCMP is assisting at a scene in the area of 272nd Street between 24th and 28th Avenues.

“We received the first contact on this just before noon,” said Delta Police Acting Insp. James Sandberg.

He said the incident is vehicle-based and the Langley RCMP located it.

He noted that more information will be forthcoming, once investigators in the field are able to report in but dispelled the rumour going around on social media that it was a bank robbery.

“It is my understanding that there is no on-going public safety threat,” Sandberg added.

• Watch for updates as more information becomes available…

.