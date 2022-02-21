(Delta Police Department photo)

(Delta Police Department photo)

Delta police investigating sexual assault in Tsawwassen

A man tried to pull someone into his car in 5400-block of 2nd Avenue Saturday night (Feb. 19)

Delta police are investigating a reported sexual assault in Tsawwassen Saturday night (Feb. 19).

According to police, a man driving a black sedan in the 5400-block of 2nd Avenue attempted to pull another person towards his vehicle sometime between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m., however the victim was able to free themselves.

The suspect is described as a 30- to 40-year-old Caucasian man, 5’11” tall, with a medium build and brown facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants and black shoes.

Police say there was another man in the car as well, but did provide a description.

The investigation is ongoing.

Delta police say they have not received any other similar reports, however are reminding the public to report any suspicious activity or people they may see in their neighbourhoods.

Anyone with any further information or who was in the area at the time is asked to contact the Delta Police Department at 604-946-4411.


