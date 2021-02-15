Delta police investigating shooting between two vehicles

Delta Police investigating a shooting between two vehicles Sunday evening. (Shane MacKichan photos)
Police are investigating a shooting in Delta Sunday evening.

Delta Police said a shooting between two vehicles occurred in the 8800-block of Delvista Drive at approximately 5 p.m., Feb. 14.

“While fortunately no injuries have been reported to police, this type of violence is completely unacceptable. Innocent people could have been hurt,” Cris Leykauf, spokesperson for Delta Police, said in a news release.

The release says the incident appears to be targeted.

“Officers immediately responded to the scene, and began collecting evidence, including shell casing,” the release said, adding that the DPD Major Crimes unit has taken control of the investigation.

“At this point police can confirm there is no information that connects either of the vehicles or their occupants to Delta. They appear to have been passing through.”

A nearby house was initially suspected to have been struck by gunfire, but police determined that was not the case, the release added.

“Delta Police are working with their counterparts across Metro Vancouver, sharing information and intelligence. The integrated Forensics Identification Services was called out and The Real Time Intelligence Centre has also been engaged.”

A vehicle believed to be related to the incident was seized by police. It was located in Langley and had been burned.

Delta Police will not be providing interviews on the incident today.

Possible connection to incident in Surrey

Shortly after the shooting, at approximately 5:30 p.m., more than a dozen Surrey RCMP officers responded to a multi-vehicle collision at the 156 Street and 96 Avenue intersection.

“Two blocks away at 158th St there was well over a dozen RCMP units there including several heavily armed officers (Gang Enforcement + at least a couple ERT members),” a witness told Peace Arch News via email.

“One male was seen being placed in custody, later officers were seen placing paper bags over his hands.”

Surrey RCMP told PAN Sunday that it opened an investigation into the vehicle collision. However, that investigation is being taken over by Delta Police Department to examine any connection to an incident in Delta’s jurisdiction.

More to come…

