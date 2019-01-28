Close-up of the fur-lined Hudson Bay blanket. (Delta Police Department photo)

Delta police looking for owner of eight-foot totem pole, other stolen items

The goods, including a fur-lined HBC blanket and Danish teak furniture, were recovered last week

Delta police are seeking the public’s help in locating the owners of an “eclectic” collection of higher-end household goods and equipment.

According to a press release by the Delta Police Department, the goods were found in a stolen sea container last week and include an eight-foot totem pole, mid-century modern Danish teak furniture, a fur-lined Hudson Bay Company wool blanket, welding equipment and a large print of a tree in fall colours.

Police say the sea container, valued at more than $3,000, was purchased from a Delta container company in late December, 2018 and delivered to Vancouver. Earlier this month, the company determined the purchase was fraudulent and was able to track the container back to a storage facility in Delta.

On Jan. 22, police confirmed the container was the sames one sold by the company. The next day, 15 officers and five City of Delta staff members transferred the contents to DPD headquarters in Ladner.

The goods are there now awaiting their rightful owner or owners.

“Our officers have been through the contents of the sea-can, which would fill a one- to two-bedroom home, and there’s nothing to indicate who the owner is,” DPD public affairs manager Cris Leykauf said in a press release. “Officers have tried to match the serial numbers of stolen items against police databases but haven’t had any success. There are a number of distinctive pieces, which were wrapped in moving blankets and shrink-wrapped carefully, and we’re hoping the public and media will help us locate the owners.”

No arrests have been made in connection to the stolen items, but the investigation is active and ongoing.

Delta police ask anyone with information as to the rightful owner or owners of the goods to contact them at 604-946-4411 regarding file 19-1556, and to ask for Const. Sahota at extension 4082.


sasha.lakic@northdeltareporter.com
Along with the blue couch, these chairs were also part of the found furniture. (Delta Police Department photo)

An eight-foot totem pole is among the collection, too. (Delta Police Department photo)

The base of the totem pole. (Delta Police Department photo)

This large-frame print has been shrink-wrapped. (Delta Police Department photo)

A Danish couch and Hudson Bay blanket lined with fur was among the items found in a sea container in Delta. (Delta Police Department photo)

