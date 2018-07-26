(Delta Police Department photo)

Delta police recover man’s body from Fraser River

The body was found in the 8200-block of River Road, between North Delta and Tilbury industrial area

Delta police have recovered the body of a man from the Fraser River.

According to a DPD press release, the body was found this morning (July 26) near Bridgeview Marine in the 8200-block of River Road, between North Delta and Tilbury industrial area. The body was spotted by an individual who works in the area and reported to police.

“At this point our priority is to identify the man, and then ensure next of kin notifications are completed,” DPD public affairs coordinator Cris Leykauf said in the press release. “Our officers are reaching out to neighbouring police forces regarding any missing person reports, or other relevant information.”

The coroner is on scene, and police say they will not be releasing any further information at this time.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Sexual assault charges laid against B.C. care worker
Next story
Homophobic flyers left at 3 B.C. businesses

Just Posted

GoFundMe started for father of 7-year-old girl killed in Langley

Aaliyah Rosa was found deceased in a Willoughby rental suite on July 22

Who’s Who: Jeannine McCarthy

Awarded for her legacy of service to her community of Aldergrove

Langley City apartment altercation includes fall from balcony

A man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in a Wednesday incident.

Young Langley champs shoots under par for victory

The junior golf tour brings players back to the Lower Mainland to play next.

Langley Rams suiting up for another season

The junior football team hosts an open house Friday, ahead of the season opener.

Perry Bellegarde re-elected as chief of Assembly of First Nations

Bellegarde won 328 of the 522 votes in a second ballot

B.C., U.S. negotiators want big changes to Columbia River Treaty

Flood control deal expires in 2024, value of electricity falling

Seth Rogen to ‘guest voice’ announcements on SkyTrain

Vancouver-born actor says he still takes public transit when visiting the city

BC Ferries opens bidding process for five new vessels

Construction of new passenger ships open to local, provincial and national shipyards

Delta says it could replace Massey Tunnel with federal, third-party cash

Determination came from a series of meetings with federal government in early June

Delta police recover man’s body from Fraser River

The body was found in the 8200-block of River Road, between North Delta and Tilbury industrial area

Homophobic flyers left at 3 B.C. businesses

PFLAG representative John Federici warning owners to keep an eye out for unwanted material

B.C. government workers earn 7.5% more than private sector: report

Fraser Institute also says government workers were absent for personal reasons 49% more often

Sexual assault charges laid against B.C. care worker

Amado Ceniza, 39, of Vancouver Island faces four counts of sexual assault, four counts of sexual exploitation

Most Read