Eric Woodward’s boarded-up Fort buildings are now covered with historic photos. (Langley Advance Times files)

Demolition decision could come soon for Fort Langley buildings

Council is to consider the matter at its Sept. 9 meeting

Langley Township council could make a decision as early as tonight (Monday, Sept. 9) on whether or not a number of boarded up businesses and homes in downtown Fort Langley can be demolished.

A heritage alteration permit is up for consideration at Monday’s meeting, required in the historic fort village before the buildings on Glover Road and Mary and Church Streets can be demolished.

The proposed demolition saw more than 40 people speak both for and against the prospect at a July council meeting.

Those opposed cited the historic and aesthetic value of the buildings. Although none have an official heritage designation, they date back largely to the 1940s and ’50s

The buildings are owned by Statewood Properties, the company of Councillor Eric Woodward, who has recused himself from the debate and decision on the matter because of his interest in the land. Woodward announced last year that the lands are to be transferred to the Eric Woodward Foundation, with profits from their future development to benefit local charities.

READ MORE: Fort Langley residents launch passionate debate over demolishing buildings

The matter is near the end of the Township council’s agenda for Monday evening’s meeting.

After the July public hearing, Coun. Bob Long had already raised the possibility of splitting up the buildings into three groups before making a decision.

It is possible council could allow demolition of some, all, or none of the structures.

Woodward has said he plans to replace them with green space for the near future, until redevelopment plans can be firmed up.

READ MORE: Boarded-up Fort Langley buildings could be demolished

READ MORE: Fort Langley’s boarded up buildings ‘filthy, unsightly,’ says health inspector

