Anika and Ivan Kyrychenko and family after arriving in Kelowna. Host Pam Morgan with volunteer greeters from Kelowna Stands With Ukraine. (Cindy Fairs/Kelowna Stands With Ukraine)

Anika and Ivan Kyrychenko and family after arriving in Kelowna. Host Pam Morgan with volunteer greeters from Kelowna Stands With Ukraine. (Cindy Fairs/Kelowna Stands With Ukraine)

‘Desperate’ need for immediate refugee housing: Okanagan not-for-profit calls for help

Twenty two Ukrainian families are arriving in the Okanagan before the end of February

There is a desperate need for hosts to support 22 Ukrainian refugee families coming to Kelowna in the coming weeks.

Almost everyday more requests from people attempting to flee the war-torn country pile up in the inbox of Kelowna Stands with Ukraine’s housing coordinator, Cindy Fairs.

Right now, “there is an insurmountable number of requests,” said Fairs.

She is working around the clock to try and place refugees in safe host homes in the Okanagan. However, after finding accommodation for more than 79 families since the Russian invasion, she is running out of options and may have to start turning people away.

Approximately 500 Ukrainians have settled into the Okanagan over the past year, arriving by private sponsorship or through a variety of organizations, including Kelowna Stands with Ukraine.

Fairs fears that she may have to start saying no to families looking to escape the war.

READ MORE: More than 100 happy children on Christmas thanks to Kelowna charity for Ukrainian refugees

Until now, Fairs has not had to turn anyone away, and has found accommodation for even the most unique situations. One couple arrived in Kelowna while 8 months pregnant. Fairs found housing for the expectant parents in Merritt that had quiet spaces and room for the family to spend time with their new baby.

She is currently looking for 22 homes in the Okanagan that can take in anywhere from one to eight people for a couple of weeks to a year. Each host can pre-determine what they are able to offer. Some hosts only offer their home as an emergency shelter for people who arrive unannounced or without pre-arranged housing.

Both the host and refugee families are screened and houses are vetted before being matched up, said Fairs. She has people fill out an extensive questionnaire and complete a background check before being approved.

Kelowna Stands with Ukraine also holds a free store where newcomers can access houseware, in addition to a free bike program and English classes.

People wanting to donate to the Kelowna Stands with Ukraine free store or bike program can call 1(236)471-9922.

Those who are able to host are encouraged to contact Cindy Fairs at 1(250)718-4377 or by email at fairs58@gmail.com.

READ MORE: Ukrainian city humming with generators, thanks to Kelowna contribution

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaUkraine

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Province urged to prioritize Highway 1 bridge replacement at Sicamous
Next story
‘U2SLOW’, ‘GAS PIG’, ‘WT TRASH’: ICBC rejected 3,135 licence plates last year

Just Posted

Langley realtor David Foxwell faces seven charges, including assaulting a peace officer, in Leduc, Alberta, following a traffic stop in 2021. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Langley realtor charged with assaulting Alberta Mountie during traffic stop

A man involved in a Chilliwack road rage incident gets an eight month conditional sentence order. (Black Press file)
Man involved in Chilliwack road rage incident gets one year driving ban

Clive Ellis is on the board of CARES. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
Furr-ever homes: CARES Cat Shelter hosts annual adoptathon for kittens and adult cats

Langley City Council has unanimously endorsed a call for more firefighters. (Langley Advance Times)
More firefighters endorsed by Langley City council