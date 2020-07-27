Detachment has spent $7,000 on PPE for staff

Since the pandemic hit, a “few” Langley RCMP officers had to take time off work due to “possible” exposure to the novel coronavirus, but none have tested positive.

Officer in charge Supt. Murray Power reported attendance at work has been “very high” despite COVID-19, in his written annual quarterly report, scheduled to be presented to the Monday, July 27 meeting of Langley City Council.

Power said shifts for the officers have been staggered “to create opportunities for physical distancing.”

For example, Power related how members regularly scheduled Tuesday to Friday were rescheduled so half would work Sunday to Wednesday and the other half Wednesday to Saturday, with their shifts alternating.

READ ALSO: RCMP warns of COVID-19 scams spreading through B.C.

Since the outset of the COVID pandemic, $7,000 has been spent on personal protective equipment for Langley RCMP staff, the Power report estimated.

READ ALSO: Langley community policing stations closed due to coronavirus

In March, Langley RCMP closed four community policing stations in response to the crisis, and they remained closed as of Sunday, July 26, according to the RCMP website.

Three of the community police stations are located in Langley Township, in Aldergrove, Walnut Grove and Willowbrook, and one in Langley City.

Residents are being asked to use phones rather than going in person to the main detachment office, which will remain open.

The main detachment at 22180 – 48A Avenue can be reached on the non-emergency line at 604-532-3200.

READ ALSO: Online crime reporting comes to Langley

In May, the Langley detachment launched an online online crime reporting tool to assist residents in reporting select non-emergency crimes under $5,000.

Residents and business owners in Langley with a valid email address may use the online crime reporting tool to report an incident that will not require a follow-up by a police officer; and where there is no witness or suspect (unless it is a driving complaint).

The Langley RCMP online crime reporting tool is accessible from the detachment website under Report a Crime.


