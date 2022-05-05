Developer to answer questions about planned 45-storey Langley tower

If approved, it will be the tallest building in Langley

A public information meeting will be held on Monday, May 16 for a proposed 45-storey residential tower in Langley’s Willoughby area.

Vesta Properties has applied for a rezoning of the land at 20049 82nd Avenue, on the northeast corner of 208th Street and 82nd Avenue.

If approved and built, it will be Langley’s third residential high rise tower, to go with the two Vesta is building at the north end of its Latimer Heights development.

It will also be the tallest building in Langley, with the second- and third-tallest being the other two Vesta towers, 34 and 26 storeys tall. Those have been approved by the Township.

All three planned towers part of the 74-acre, billion dollar, 2,000 unit Latimer Heights development, which sprawls east of 201st Street between 82nd and 84th Avenues. It includes townhouses, condos, commercial space, and a planned school site.

In addition to the tower, the site is to be host to a commercial space, which is planned to be a restaurant, said Michael Schmidt, Vesta’s development manager.

The meeting is to be held in the discovery centre at 20049 82nd Avenue, on the planned future site of the tower, from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The project has not yet been debated for rezoning of the site by Township council.

READ MORE: High rise tower project in Willoughby moves ahead

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CondosConstructionLangley Township