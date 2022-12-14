Delegates walk past a giant Jenga-style tower at the COP15 United Nations conference on biodiversity in Montreal, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. The tower illustrates the complex web of life where each brick nudged out of place represents damage caused to nature and with it the danger of ecosystem collapse. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Delegates walk past a giant Jenga-style tower at the COP15 United Nations conference on biodiversity in Montreal, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. The tower illustrates the complex web of life where each brick nudged out of place represents damage caused to nature and with it the danger of ecosystem collapse. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Developing countries walk out of Montreal biodiversity conference over funding

Main concern about a special fund to finance biodiversity conservation in poorer nations

Developing countries have walked out of global talks in Montreal on conserving the world’s biodiversity over concerns about funding.

David Ainsworth, an information officer for the COP15 talks, says the countries left the negotiations early this morning.

Ainsworth says there are a number of disagreements.

He says the main one concerns the creation of a special fund to finance biodiversity conservation in poorer nations.

A meeting has been called later today for all the heads of delegations of countries attending the conference in an attempt to resolve the impasse.

The walkout comes as the two-week event enters its final days, with environment ministers from around the world arriving in Montreal to try to hammer out a final text on the most difficult issues.

RELATED: ‘Paris moment:’ COP15 conference in Montreal seeks hard targets on biodiversity

RELATED: Trudeau says 120 countries are ready to agree to 30 by 30 framework at COP15

Environment

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Inside SickKids: As the operating room sits quiet, staff worry about growing backlog
Next story
Woman fatally stabbed inside North Vancouver home

Just Posted

Elinor Atkins (right) with a visitor at July’s Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival. The collaborative project was designed by Elinor and Noah Atkins. The mural was recently put on display at Foundry Langley office. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Foundry Langley receives a 98-square-foot outdoor mural

Sharon Fisher, 70, who grew up in Murrayville, has fond memories of holiday dining at what is now the Poppy Estate Golf Course, that used to be the Poppy farm at 248th and Fraser Highway,(Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Christmas the way it was: Langley seniors remember

Kathy Derksen, president of the Langley Hospice Society’s board, received the Harold Stafford Good Citizen of the Year award from Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce CEO Cory Redekop. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Kathy Derksen named Langley’s citizen of the year

The new Jericho Reservoir on 73A Avenue in Willoughby. A park planned for the site will be cancelled for now, Langley Township council decided on Dec. 5, 2022. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Township council juggles cutting some projects, adding other

Pop-up banner image