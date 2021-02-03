VIDEO: Home uninhabitable after Wednesday morning fire in Langley

Multiple crews from the Township of Langley fire department reported to the scene of a house fire Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 23300 block of 16 Avenue shortly before 10 a.m.

A neighbour told the Langley Advance Times that the house did have residents.

“There were lights on last night,” said Paul Aked who lives in the farm next door.

But Township assistant fire chief Andrew Hewitson confirmed there were no one in the home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.

“The house was about 60 per cent involved upon crew arrival,” he estimated.

Crews from Aldergrove, Murrayville, Brookswood and Willoughby responded to the scene.

“On arrival crews were faced with a large body of fire with flames through the roof. The initial crews conducted an exterior attack and later confirmed the primary search for occupants was clear,” Hewitson explained.

“Crews from several stations provided water supply with tenders. And of course crews worked hard and did a great job of quickly knocking down the fire.”

At this early stage Hewitson said the cause of the fire is not yet known, but investigators will be attending to the scene later this afternoon.

“At this point they (residents) won’t be able to occupy house again,” he said about the damage sustained to the split level single family home.

As of around 11:15 a.m. crews were in the clearing stages.

But traffic is blocked at 16th Avenue between 232nd and 240th streets.

