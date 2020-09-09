FIle Photo

DEVELOPING: RCMP investigating ‘targeted incident’ near Agassiz

Details scarce, police presence to stay for extended time

Agassiz RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Mike Sargent confirmed a targeted incident in the 1600 block of Highway 9 in Agassiz that occurred sometime Tuesday (September 8) evening.

Though few details are being released due to an ongoing investigation, Sargent said the incident posed no current risk to the community at this time.

“You can expect to see a continued police presence in that area throughout the day,” Sargent said in a statement released Wednesday (September 9) afternoon. Motorists traveling through the area are advised to slow down when encountering police presence in the area for the safety of everyone involved.

More to come.

Agassiz

