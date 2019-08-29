DEVELOPING: Serious crash cleared at 240 Street in South Langley

240 Street is back open between Zero and 6th Ave after accident

A serious rollover crash in South Langley shut down 240 Street, between Zero and 6th Avenue just after 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Neighbours gathered near the site as Clover Towing operator Trevor Bauder cleaned up shards of glass and pieces of the wreckage from the ditch, where the car ended up.

A Langley Advance Times reporter has confirmed one driver was sent to hospital.

The accident has since been cleared, as of 6 p.m.

More details to come–

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

 

Previous story
Collision on Highway 1 east-bound causing traffic delays

Just Posted

Collision on Highway 1 east-bound causing traffic delays

Left lane blocked and estimated wait times at over an hour from the Port Mann Bridge

DEVELOPING: Serious crash cleared at 240 Street in South Langley

240 Street is back open between Zero and 6th Ave after accident

Grief and anger as family mourns Langley teen Carson Crimeni

A funeral remembered Carson’s fun-loving life and called for change in the community

Aldergrove pool parking frustrates neighbours during busy season

Langley Township’s designated overflow parking areas crowd residential streets, locals say

Funeral to be held today for Langley teen whose apparent overdose was filmed

Carson Crimeni’s death on Aug. 7 in Langley, B.C., is under investigation by RCMP

Scheer says Liberals deflecting from scandals with abortion, same-sex marriage

Conservatives had been expecting Andrew Scheer’s record to be an issue for them during the campaign

Tribunal rejects B.C. man’s claim he was banned from yoga studio due to sex addiction

Human Rights Tribunal rules ‘no reasonable prospect’ that Erik Rutherford’s complaint would be proven

History made: Drone successfully takes prescription drugs to B.C. island

Drone carried pharmaceuticals from Duncan to Salt Spring Island

B.C. man denies he made plans to kill himself on day his daughters were killed

Andrew Berry has told his trial he owned thousands of dollars to a loan shark

Surrey driver who killed two women was doing 167 km/h when he lost control

Nicolas Karvouniaris, 25, has lengthy list of traffic violation charges

Provincial pot: Should all B.C. cities get the same piece of the tax revenue pie?

Reporter Nick Laba’s third and final instalment in his series on cannabis agriculture in B.C.

Province launches sexual violence prevention campaign at B.C. universities, colleges

The B.C.-wide initiative will include messaging across social media platforms, campus pubs, media

Federal, provincial governments sign deal for electrification of B.C. energy sector

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier John Horgan in Surrey for the announcement

B.C. First Nation gets $16M to protect site of proposed ski resort

$16M will create an Indigenous protected area

Most Read