DEVELOPING: Serious crash cleared at 240 Street in South Langley

240 Street is back open between Zero and 6th Ave after accident

A serious rollover crash in South Langley shut down 240 Street, between Zero and 6th Avenue just after 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Neighbours gathered near the site as Clover Towing operator Trevor Bauder cleaned up shards of glass and pieces of the wreckage from the ditch, where the car ended up.

A Langley Advance Times reporter has confirmed one driver was sent to hospital.

The accident has since been cleared, as of 6 p.m.

More details to come–

