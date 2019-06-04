A very boring men’s wallet found at Capilano Mall. (RCMP)

Did you lose a very boring wallet? RCMP might have something for you

The wallet contained a ‘fair bit’ of cash

Did you lose the world’s most boring wallet recently? If so, North Vancouver RCMP might have something for you.

In a news release issued Tuesday, Mounties say a “remarkably generic men’s wallet” was found at Capilano Mall on May 2.

“It is described as black. And leather. And it folds,” police said.

“It contained no identification, no cards, and had no distinctive marks or labels. Very boring indeed.”

But Mounties say it did contain a “fair bit” of money but that those hoping to cash in on find must convince police it’s theirs by describing the money in it and what they were doing in the mall that day.

The owner of the wallet can call Const. Chantal Gauthier at604-985-1311 or contact her via email at chantal.gauthier@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

