Dirt bike collision with pickup truck sends 19-year-old to hospital

Langley resident had to be airlifted

Langley RCMP responded to the crash on Tuesday evening. (File image)

Langley RCMP responded to a crash between a dirt bike and a pickup truck in Brookswood Tuesday evening.

The RCMP responded to reports of a two-vehicle MVA at 6:18 p.m. on 40th Ave. and 205A St. Upon arrival, the police witnessed a collision between a dirt bike and a pickup truck. The dirt bike was going east on 40th while the pickup was southbound on 205A when the collision happened.

Witnesses on scene reported seeing a helicopter landing, possibly to transport the injured.

“The dirt biker was injured and was airlifted,” confirmed Cpl. Holly Largy.

Both, the 19-year-old dirt biker, as well as the 22-year-old pickup truck driver are from Langley.

No additional information is available at this time as the incident is still under investigation.

