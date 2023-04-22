Former judge and law professor Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, whose claims of Indigenous ancestry have been discredited, has returned another honorary degree. B.C. Turpel-Lafond speaks to a reporter in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday November 13, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Former judge and law professor Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, whose claims of Indigenous ancestry have been discredited, has returned another honorary degree. B.C. Turpel-Lafond speaks to a reporter in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday November 13, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Discredited Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond voluntarily returns another honorary degree

Former judge and law professor has already returned degrees from universities in British Columbia and Ontario

Former judge and law professor Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, whose claims of Indigenous ancestry have been discredited, has returned another honorary degree.

A statement from Kim Fenwick, the acting president and vice-chancellor of St. Thomas University in Fredericton, says the former British Columbia representative for children and youth “voluntarily relinquished” the honorary degree.

The statement says a university committee reviewed documents related to questions about misrepresentation of Turpel-Lafond’s academic resume and Indigenous heritage and contacted her to offer the opportunity to respond.

Fenwick’s statement says she opted to return the degree, a decision St. Thomas University has accepted.

Turpel-Lafond has already returned degrees from a number of universities in British Columbia and Ontario, while McGill University, Carleton University and the University of Regina have rescinded awards granted to her.

The Indigenous Women’s Collective, which has called on Governor General Mary Simon to strip Turpel-Lafond of her Order of Canada, has said she should not be given the opportunity to return awards and the institutions that granted them should instead complete their investigations.

Turpel-Lafond did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

In a statement to The Canadian Press in March, she said she was satisfied with her past work, identity and self-worth, and she found it “liberating” to be freed of honours to permit her to “focus on what really matters” in her life.

The Canadian Press

READ MORE: Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond speaks out after award revoked over heritage claims

READ MORE: Retired Cree senator stunned by ‘facade’ of Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond’s heritage

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Film explores B.C. woman’s experience with magic mushrooms to ease cancer anxiety

Just Posted

A juvenile crow was vocal as it hopped around looking for food. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Aldergrove resident frustrated by garbage collection system

Sherry and Shawn Saran started the bottle drive five years ago to support the efforts of Canucks Autism Network. Their 12-year-old son, Ethan, was diagnosed with autism at the age of five. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
Family in Murrayville collecting bottles to support youth with autism

The Township of Langley Civic Facility. (Langley Advance Times files)
Budget delivers cops, firefighters, and 5.37% tax increase in Langley Township

An artist’s rendering of part of the four-building, six-storey mixed residential and commercial complex. (Township of Langley/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Housing project moves forward across from Langley Events Centre

Pop-up banner image