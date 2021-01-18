Langley City Library (pictured) could be joined by another FVRL branch in Willoughby, as Township is set to hear from senior staff about ideas for a future site. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley City Library (pictured) could be joined by another FVRL branch in Willoughby, as Township is set to hear from senior staff about ideas for a future site. (Langley Advance Times files)

Discussion on new Willoughby library starts in February

Township council will hear from staff on ideas for the first new library branch in years

Early plans for a new library for Willoughby will be discussed at Langley Township council next month.

Coun. Petrina Arnason, who is the Township representative to the Fraser Valley Regional Library Board, said senior staff are expected to make a presentation in February about a draft plan for a future library.

If a library is built in Willoughby, it will be the first in more than a decade, since the Muriel Arnason Library in Willowbrook opened its doors.

Willoughby is the largest neighbourhood in the Township by population, with an estimated 37,000 residents in 2019, according to Township records. It is currently the only large neighbourhood with no dedicated library.

In December, a developer suggested that a new building in the Yorkson area of Willoughby could provide a home for a library.

READ MORE: Library possible for new development in Willoughby

The Pollyco development in the 7900 block of 206A Street is near the existing Willoughby shopping centre close to 208th Street and 80th Avenue.

Pollyco’s development plan suggested that the second floor of the mixed commercial-residential development proposed for the site could become a 13,572 square foot library space.

Council moved the rezoning of the site forward, but didn’t immediately approve the idea of the location for a library, instead asking staff for more information.

Langley Township and City are both members of the Fraser Valley Regional Library (FVRL) system, which also includes Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Abbotsford, and Delta.

The 13 member municipalities share many of the expenses of the system, but individual municipalities have control over building new libraries.

When a new library branch is contemplated, the FVRL acts as a consultant, said FVRL CEO Scott Hargrove.

The library system can help the municipality understand what the neighbourhood around the planned site needs in terms of space, services, and books and other materials.

The FVRL can do everything from looking at local demographics to working with architects and developers.

“But of course, it’s a municipal project,” Hargrove said. “They build it.”

A new library has two-thirds of its collection purchased by the municipality, and one third by the FVRL.

New libraries also get an “anchored collection” for the first year and a half they are open, Hargrove noted.

Most books, DVDs, and other borrowable items can move from library to library. They can be requested and shipped across the region, or they can be borrowed at one location and dropped off at another, Hargrove said.

But to help establish a new branch, the collection is anchored, and books that belong to that library stay there for the first 18 months of operation, to ensure that local readers have a good source of materials on the shelves while they’re getting to know their new branch, said Hargrove.

Fraser Valley Regional LibraryLangleyLangley Township

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
2nd in-school violence incident in Mission, B.C, ends in arrest
Next story
27-year-old taken to hospital after overnight targeted shooting in Langley

Just Posted

Family and friends of Hudson Brooks marched as part of a call for answers from an IIO investigation into his 2015 death. (Black Press Media files)
Inquest to look into RCMP shooting death of Hudson Brooks

Charges agains the RCMP officer who shot Brooks were stayed in 2019

Local letter writer expects more people turning to prayer during pandemic. (File photo)
LETTER: More people likely turn to prayer during pandemic, Langley man contends

Pandemic, politics and the economy are giving people reason to call on a higher power, he writes

Langley City Library (pictured) could be joined by another FVRL branch in Willoughby, as Township is set to hear from senior staff about ideas for a future site. (Langley Advance Times files)
Discussion on new Willoughby library starts in February

Township council will hear from staff on ideas for the first new library branch in years

The RCMP was called to a condo complex in Langley City in the early hours of Jan. 18, 2021, for a shooting. (Shane Mackichan/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
27-year-old taken to hospital after overnight targeted shooting in Langley

RCMP have not confirmed the incident is link to the Lower Mainland gang conflict

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Langley churches offer in-person services precisely because they care about people

Letter writer concerned Township councillor wants to punish churches with tax threat

A scene from “Canada and the Gulf War: In their own words,” a video by The Memory Project, a program of Historica Canada, is shown in this undated illustration. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Historica Canada
New video marks Canada’s contributions to first Gulf War on 30th anniversary

Veterans Affairs Canada says around 4,500 Canadian military personnel served during the war

Powell River-Sunshine Coast MLA Nicholas Simons was appointed to the NDP cabinet as minister of social development and poverty reduction after the October 2020 B.C. election. (Hansard TV)
B.C. job training fund increased for developmentally disabled

COVID-19 has affected 1,100 ‘precariously employed’ people

B.C. driver’s licence and identity cards incorporate medical services, but the passport option for land crossings is being phased out. (B.C. government)
B.C. abandons border ID cards built into driver’s licence

$35 option costing ICBC millions as demand dwindles

BC Emergency Health Services has deployed the Major Incident Response Team (MIRRT) as COVID-19 positive cases rise in the Williams Lake region. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
B.C.’s rapid response paramedics deployed to Williams Lake as COVID-19 cases climb

BC Emergency Health Services has sent a Major Incident Rapid Response Team to the lakecity

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
RCMP say ice climber seriously injured after reportedly falling 12 metres near Abraham Lake

Police say man’s injuries were serious but not life-threatening

U.S. military units march in front of the Capitol, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 in Washington, as they rehearse for President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony, which will be held at the Capitol on Wednesday. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Biden aims for unifying speech at daunting moment for U.S.

President Donald Trump won’t be there to hear it

Williams Lake physician Dr. Ivan Scrooby and medical graduate student Vionarica Gusti hold up the COSMIC Bubble Helmet. Both are part of the non-profit organization COSMIC Medical which has come together to develop devices for treating patients with COVID-19. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Group of B.C. doctors, engineers developing ‘bubble helmet’ for COVID-19 patients

The helmet could support several patients at once, says the group

A 17-year-old snowmobiler used his backcountry survival sense in preparation to spend the night on the mountain near 100 Mile House Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 after getting lost. (South Cariboo Search and Rescue Facebook photo)
Teen praised for backcountry survival skills after getting lost in B.C.’s Cariboo mountains

“This young man did everything right after things went wrong.”

Most Read