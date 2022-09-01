The 14100-block of 61 Avenue in Surrey, as seen on Google Maps.

The 14100-block of 61 Avenue in Surrey, as seen on Google Maps.

CRIME

Dispute between 2 neighbours turns deadly in Surrey; suspect in custody

Surrey resident Manbir “Mani” Amar, 40, ID’d by the homicide team

An “isolated incident between two neighbours” turned deadly in Surrey on Wednesday afternoon (Aug. 31).

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed Thursday that Surrey resident Manbir “Mani” Amar, 40, died in the dispute.

“At this time, no charges have been laid and the suspect remains in custody.”

The homicide investigation team isn’t saying if a weapon was used.

The altercation between two men happened in the 14100-block of 61 Avenue, a block west of École Woodward Hill, just before 2 p.m.

At the home, officers found an adult male in medical distress, and he died on scene.

“Tragically this situation escalated to a point where a life was taken,” said IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Crime

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Nothing about us without us’: Northern premiers address Arctic Circle forum
Next story
Child sex offender sentenced for shoplifting and breaches in Abbotsford

Just Posted

Langley Memorial Hospital. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley doctor loses appeal over negligent care

Carey Poitras is running for a seat on Langley Township council. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Former political rivals announce run for Langley Township council together

Amanda Hailstone and Todd Reid of Base Invaders (below left) were among 14 teams who participated in the second annual Mangat Softball Memeorial Tournament on Saturday and Sunday at Philip Jackman Park. It raised just more than $6,000 for the Aldergrove family. (Dan Ferguson/Black Press media)
Teams play ball to beat cancer at Aldergrove tournament

In-N-Out Burger returns to Langley just for the Langley Good Times Cruise-In. (Langley Advance Times files)
Popular burger chain is literally in and out of Canada just for Langley’s car show