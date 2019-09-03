A Range Rover smashed into a lamp post in Downtown Aldergrove on Tuesday morning, breaking it clear off. (Submitted photo)

Distracted driver takes out lamppost in Downtown Aldergrove crash

Langley RCMP received a call just after 10 a.m. Tuesday regarding a single-vehicle incident

A Tuesday morning commute through Aldergrove for the driver of a luxury SUV ended with a rude awakening.

Langley RCMP received a call just after 10 a.m. that a vehicle had gone off-road and crashed into a lamppost at 3100 272 St, taking out the pole, which once stood on a sidewalk in front of the old Aldergrove mall.

RCMP responded to the scene, blocking off the collision area and debris with traffic cones. A motorist slowdown did not occur as a result the crash, Langley RCMP Cpl. Kurt Neuman said.

The ultimate cause of the collision was distracted driving, to which the motorist himself admitted, Neuman added.

No injuries were reported from the single-vehicle incident, he said.

READ MORE: ‘I honestly thought I was going to die,’ says crash survivor

 

Previous story
Should voting be mandatory in federal elections?
Next story
Janda Group invites public input on proposed Aldergrove Town Centre

Just Posted

Janda Group invites public input on proposed Aldergrove Town Centre

Project architects to host second installment of community meetings on Sept. 1o

Distracted driver takes out lamppost in Downtown Aldergrove crash

Langley RCMP received a call just after 10 a.m. Tuesday regarding a single-vehicle incident

‘I honestly thought I was going to die’ says crash survivor

Sarah Champoux of Aldergrove was hauling a horse trailer near Sicamous when a semi hit her truck

Hells Angels parties at Langley rec centre worry anti-gang cops

Police worry about violence targeting the outlaw motorcycle group

A September filled with Langley artists

Fort Gallery opens two new exhibitions extensively featuring local work

VIDEO: Man charged after scorpions, spiders and more seized from B.C. home

Victoria Bug Zoo to begin adopting out some of the critters Sept. 4

Interfor closing B.C.’s historic Hammond Cedar sawmill

Century-old mill part of company’s coastal reorganization

Should voting be mandatory in federal elections?

Fifty-seven per cent of British Columbians surveyed said they support compulsory voting

No parole for 15 years for B.C. mother who killed young daughter

Lisa Batstone smothered eight-year-old Teagan to death in 2014

B.C. man in terror case to live in Okanagan while awaiting deportation

Othman Hamdan ordered released by Federal Court and will reside in B.C.

Former B.C. city councillor charged with breach of trust over expense claims

Sam Waddington of Chilliwack faces two counts related to 2017 allegations

Parents want more action after racist video posted by Vancouver high school student

Gathering taking place at Lord Byng Secondary School on Sept. 3

Trial begins for Fraser Valley youth coach charged with sexual interference

Two-week trial for Codie Anderson accused of sexually touching 11-year-old boy

Unidentified human remains found in Mount Seymour backcountry

Coroner is investigating the cause of death

Most Read