Distracted driver takes out lamppost in Downtown Aldergrove crash

Langley RCMP received a call just after 10 a.m. Tuesday regarding a single-vehicle incident

A Range Rover smashed into a lamp post in Downtown Aldergrove on Tuesday morning, breaking it clear off. (Submitted photo)

A Tuesday morning commute through Aldergrove for the driver of a luxury SUV ended with a rude awakening.

Langley RCMP received a call just after 10 a.m. that a vehicle had gone off-road and crashed into a lamppost at 3100 272 St, taking out the pole, which once stood on a sidewalk in front of the old Aldergrove mall.

RCMP responded to the scene, blocking off the collision area and debris with traffic cones. A motorist slowdown did not occur as a result the crash, Langley RCMP Cpl. Kurt Neuman said.

The ultimate cause of the collision was distracted driving, to which the motorist himself admitted, Neuman added.

No injuries were reported from the single-vehicle incident, he said.

