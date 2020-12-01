UPDATE: Langley schools, Superstore report COVID exposure alerts

Seven district schools and one independent school are listed

RC Garnett Demonstration has been issued a COVID-19 exposure alert after an individual with the virus was at the school on Nov. 20, 2020, according to Fraser Health. (Google)

The local district has issued more COVID-19 exposure alerts for Langley schools, while the Langley Superstore has reported a staff member has tested positive.

On Monday, the Langley School District shared letters to families of R.E. Mountain Secondary (7633 202A St.) and RC Garnett Demonstration (7096 201 St.) about COVID-19 exposures at the schools.

An individual with COVID-19 was at RC Garnett on Nov. 20 and R.E. Mountain on Nov. 23 and 24, according to Fraser Health.

“Receiving this letter does not mean you have been exposed to COVID-19,” Fraser Health said. “Case(s) have been isolated, and there is no direct exposure risk at this time.”

Public Health has initiated contact tracing and only those who require to self-isolate or self-monitor will be contacted directly.

“Please have your child continue to attend school and monitor for symptoms compatible to COVID-19 as per your school policies,” said Fraser Health.

As of Tuesday morning there are seven district schools and one independent school in Langley listed by the health authority as sites of COVID-19 exposure.

Meanwhile, Loblaw, the parent company of Real Canadian Superstore, has reported a staff has tested positive on a presumptive test of COVID-19 at it’s Langley store located at 19851 Willowbrook Dr.

The last day the team member worked was on Nov. 18, according to the company.

