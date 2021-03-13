District reports 153 COVID alerts since September as Langley schools break for spring

Students in the Langley School District will be on a two-week spring break starting March 15. (Langley School District Facebook)

The Langley School District has issued 153 COVID-19 notifications in 37 schools since September, the local district announced in an update on Thursday night ahead of spring break.

Friday’s end-of-day school bell marked the beginning of a two-week break, with students returning to the classroom Monday, March 29.

“Heading into this two-week break is a little bittersweet,” Gord Stewart, superintendent of Langley schools, noted in the latest district bulletin.

“As you can recall this time last year, there was a lot of uncertainty and we were all faced with severe provincial restrictions. But now, I believe there is a feeling of optimism, hope, and pride.

Looking back at the year, it is clear we have proven to be a strong, resilient, and caring community in Langley.”

Just in time for the holiday break provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry amended province-wide orders on Thursday to allow outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people.

READ MORE: B.C. relaxes outdoor gathering rules, allows kids to have playdates

The same “safe 10,” Henry noted, clarifying people must continue to practice physical distancing protocols.

Henry also relaxed rules around playdates for children, although she did note that children should choose a safe group of friends, to stick to those children in their cohort and to keep it outdoors.

Stewart assured families the district will continue to communicate school exposures on its website during the holiday break at www.sd35.bc.ca.

His written message to families also provided updates on non-COVID related matters.

“Our district is reviewing administrative procedures around school closures, specifically, closures related to weather and unforeseen circumstances,” he said. “We have received valuable feedback from the parent community and will be sharing an update in April.”

Have your say on the District’s next two school calendars: 2022-2023 and 2023-2024. The Board of Education welcomes your feedback by March 25. For info on submitting your thoughts and to view the calendars: https://t.co/OkpboTs4qQ#MySD35community pic.twitter.com/LRpXLUjoa7 — Langley Schools (@LangleySchools) March 7, 2021

Families were also reminded that Kindergarten registration closes on March 31.

“As a fast-growing district, we need to have these processes completed on time to ensure we have the appropriate resources and supports in place for our students in the new school year,” Stewart noted.

To register visit www.sd35.bc.ca/students-parents/registration.

REMINDER: Kindergarten registration is open until March 31! To find out how to register your child, you can visit our website for more info: https://t.co/ZaZzisVRuJ#Think35 pic.twitter.com/2dW0G6XV1u — Langley Schools (@LangleySchools) March 6, 2021

And while some parents will be marking the beginning of their child’s education, others will be finding ways to commemorate their child’s 12 years in a classroom.

But Stewart notes large-scale, in-person grad events are not possible with current provincial health restrictions.

“Our district is continuing to discuss with Fraser Health what celebrations will be possible,” he said. “We will be updating our secondary school community as soon as information is available.”

And finally, on Thursday night the district officially welcomed new trustee Charlie Fox to the board of education.

Trustee Charlie Fox has officially joined our Langley Board of Education. Congratulations Trustee Fox! Watch the swearing-in ceremony on our District website here: https://t.co/tPy4r8NQJh pic.twitter.com/pEZESqZlQl — Langley Schools (@LangleySchools) March 12, 2021

“He has vast experience in the education system in Langley as a teacher and long-time principal as well as governance experience as a former councillor in the Langley Township,” Stewart noted.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Newest trustee being sworn in Thursday

“In closing, we know that this spring break will be different for most families due to provincial restrictions. My hope is for everyone to be able to enjoy time with your loved ones in a healthy and safe way.”

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLangleyLangley School District