Disturbing sticky notes left on North Langley front doors and cars

Police urge public to report any inappropriate and threatening messages, such as these notes

Sticky notes posted on Walnut Grove doors and cars included everything from snide comments to threats of rape.

Several residents in the area of 213th Street and 91st Avenue woke up last weekend to yellow sticky notes and duct tape on their front doors. The handwritten and rather upsetting messages were believed left overnight, between Friday, March 31 and early morning of Saturday, April 1.

One resident posted online that they received notes on three separate occasions and shared photos of them, along with security camera footage from Saturday, April 1.

The camera shows two adolescent boys walking up the resident’s driveway after 1 a.m. on Saturday to leave the notes, in one instance moving a large rock to the front door from the resident’s yard.

A note left on a resident's front door that reads, "your kids are cute while sleeping." (Special to Langley Advance Times)

One sticky note a resident shared online read “your kids are cute while sleeping.”

Another read: “I’m gonna Rape your kid!”

Another resident of the area received a note on their car that read: “Ugly Ass Car!”

Cpl. Craig van Herk, media spokesperson for Langley RCMP, said there is one report of three occurrences near the end of March and on April 1.

“That’s the challenge that we run up against, what’s reported on social media and publicly isn’t always reported to the police,” he said.

A note and several strands of duct tape were left on a resident's door. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Van Herk explained it’s hard for police to determine patterns if they don’t receive reports for each incident.

“If we have the bigger picture of it, we can actually determine if it’s just kids being silly or it’s kids that actually need to have a conversation with someone about respect and the impact they’re having on the community,” van Herk added.

Two notes left on a resident's door with the same phone number on both. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

When in doubt, a person should always report an incident like this, he said.

“In this case, we’re talking sticky notes, but anything like that and they have messages written on them and they are not appropriate, it’s one thing,” van Herk said. “But if they’re threatening in nature and they make you feel uncomfortable, then in all likelihood, they’re probably not right.”

A note left on a Walnut Grove resident's door that reads, "I'm gonna Rape your kid!" (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Anyone in the community who received a note – possibly connected to this incident – can still report it to the Langley RCMP using the non-emergency line at 604-532-3200 with the police file #23-10499.

A note left on a resident's car that reads, "Ugly Ass Car." (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)

