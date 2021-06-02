Do you recognize these Langley crime suspects?

Langley RCMP have released a rogues gallery of suspects and stolen property.
Security camera images show man allegedly breaking into a mailbox in a condominium complex in Langley City on April 22nd. The male is described as Caucasian, approximately 5’9” tall, and he was wearing a black hoodie.
Three images show a trio who broke into a mailbox in a condominium complex in Langley City on April 19th.
A couple is alleged to have used a stolen debit card to make purchases at Shoppers Drug Mart and Save On Foods on May 8th.
A Townie GO E-Bike was stolen during a break and enter on May 15th in the Willoughby area. The bike is black with brown tires and seat, a metal basket and blue and black saddle bags.
A male is alleged to have slashed a vehicle tire on May 21st. The vehicle was parking in a Langley City parking lot. The male suspect is described as Caucasian, in his 20’s, approximately 5’6”, slim build, with brown hair and he was wearing a black baseball cap, glasses and a black hoodie with a face and two crossed bats on the back.
Another pictured bicycle was stolen during a break and enter in Aldergrove on May 30th. The bike is a one-of-a-kind custom made Scott Voltage with yellow writing worth $3,000.
Anyone with information that might assist with any of the above investigations is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604532-3200. Should you need to remain anonymous, there are two ways to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers – by phoning 1-800-222-8477 or visiting www.solvecrime.ca.
