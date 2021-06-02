Do you recognize these Langley crime suspects?

The pictured male is alleged to have slashed a vehicle tire on May 21st. The vehicle was parking in a Langley City parking lot. The male suspect is described as Caucasian, in his 20’s, approximately 5’6”, slim build, with brown hair and he was wearing a black baseball cap, glasses and a black hoodie with a face and two crossed bats on the back. (Special to Langley Advance Times) The pictured bicycle was stolen during a break and enter in Aldergrove on May 30th. The bike is a one-of-a-kind custom made Scott Voltage with yellow writing worth $3,000. (Special to Langley Advance Times) The pictured Townie GO E-Bike was stolen during a break and enter on May 15th in the Willoughby area. The bike is black with brown tires and seat, a metal basket and blue and black saddle bags. (Special to Langley Advance Times) The pictured couple is alleged to have used a stolen debit card to make purchases at Shoppers Drug Mart and Save On Foods on May 8th. (Special to Langley Advance Times) (One of three) It is alleged the pictured trio broke into a mailbox in a condominium complex in Langley City on April 19th. (Special to Langley Advance Times) (Two of three) It is alleged the pictured trio broke into a mailbox in a condominium complex in Langley City on April 19th. (Special to Langley Advance Times) (Three of three) It is alleged the pictured trio broke into a mailbox in a condominium complex in Langley City on April 19th. (Special to Langley Advance Times) Police allege the pictured male broke into a mailbox in a condominium complex in Langley City on April 22nd. The male is described as Caucasian, approximately 5’9” tall, and he was wearing a black hoodie. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley RCMP have released a rogues gallery of suspects and stolen property.

Security camera images show man allegedly breaking into a mailbox in a condominium complex in Langley City on April 22nd. The male is described as Caucasian, approximately 5’9” tall, and he was wearing a black hoodie.

Three images show a trio who broke into a mailbox in a condominium complex in Langley City on April 19th.

A couple is alleged to have used a stolen debit card to make purchases at Shoppers Drug Mart and Save On Foods on May 8th.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Property crime drops in Langley City: report

A Townie GO E-Bike was stolen during a break and enter on May 15th in the Willoughby area. The bike is black with brown tires and seat, a metal basket and blue and black saddle bags.

A male is alleged to have slashed a vehicle tire on May 21st. The vehicle was parking in a Langley City parking lot. The male suspect is described as Caucasian, in his 20’s, approximately 5’6”, slim build, with brown hair and he was wearing a black baseball cap, glasses and a black hoodie with a face and two crossed bats on the back.

READ ALSO: Most British Columbians feel safe from criminal activity: poll

Another pictured bicycle was stolen during a break and enter in Aldergrove on May 30th. The bike is a one-of-a-kind custom made Scott Voltage with yellow writing worth $3,000.

Anyone with information that might assist with any of the above investigations is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604532-3200. Should you need to remain anonymous, there are two ways to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers – by phoning 1-800-222-8477 or visiting www.solvecrime.ca.

LangleyRCMP