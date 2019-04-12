(stevepb/Pixabay)

Doctor wants B.C. to join rest of Canada and fund a set of diabetes drugs

B.C. is the only province not to cover the cost of diabetes medications known as SGLT2 inhibitors

A doctor specializing in diabetes care has made it his mission to get B.C. to cover a particular set of life-saving drugs.

B.C. is the only province in Canada not to cover a class of diabetes medications known as SGLT2 inhibitors, available since 2014, that lower blood sugar levels and reduce the risk of death from heart disease.

Dr. Tom Elliott, the medical director for BC Diabetes, said the drugs would save 700 lives each year if the costs were covered.

“All these drugs are very effective diabetes drugs,” he told Black Press Media. “They lower blood sugar, but they do it in a better and safer way then other diabetes drugs in that they are not associated with low blood sugar or hypoglycemia.

“And rather then causing weight gain, they cause weight loss. Most people with diabetes are overweight, so this is a very welcomed combination.”

Patients who have had a heart attack or stroke and have taken the medication saw a 32-per-cent drop in all-cause mortality – a result Elliott called “unprecedented.”

Almost 1.5 million people in B.C. have diabetes or pre-diabetes. Patients who can afford SGLT2 inhibitors pay more than $1,000 in out of out-of-pocket expenses each year.

He said he’s discussed it with the B.C. government and PharmaCare, but said he was told there’s simply no room in the budget, though he said the money saved in fewer hospitalizations and other expenses would far outweigh the cost of the medication.

“I can’t rest until these drugs are covered.”

The health ministry has not yet provided comment.

READ MORE: 8 things you need to know about the 2019 B.C. budget


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Witness testifies on growing up in polygamous B.C. community
Next story
Vancouver police catch thief in middle of break-and-enter

Just Posted

Students unveil art project that honours Kwantlen First Nation

LFAS students and Kwantlen First Nation revealed an exhibit called This is Kwantlen.

Abbotsford man charged after allegedly holding two Tasers and rushing at cop

Officer not injured in incident Wednesday night on Eagle Mountain

PHOTOS: Bird lays eggs on elementary school playground

A pair of killdeer birds have been watching over four eggs that were layed at Willoughby Elementary.

‘Heroic’ bus driver lets kids off bus before driving out of traffic

A school bus driver acted quick to ensure the safety of kids during emergency in Aldergrove

Gurney, $800 coffee maker among items stolen by Langley thieves

Police have released surveillance photos of suspects in recent investigations

VIDEO: ‘Team Canada of cancer research’ unveiled where Terry Fox began run

National network will bring together Canada’s leading cancer hospitals and research universities

Masters Day 2: Crowded at the top, Tiger lurks

Host of big names on leaderboard after 36 holes

Latest search ends for missing Merritt cowboy

RCMP say they are done searching for Ben Tyner at this time

Fisher-Price recalls sleepers after more than 30 babies died

U.S. authorities said people should stop using Fisher-Price Rock ‘n’ Play immediately

Should B.C. nix ‘Welfare Wednesday’ and stagger income assistance cheques?

Liberal MLA calls for cheques to be staggered through the month instead of the same week

Witness testifies on growing up in polygamous B.C. community

Women were expected to obey male priesthood heads and bear children, according to witness

VIDEO: ‘Aquaman’ star Jason Momoa visits Mission, B.C. pub

Celebrity posed for photos with fans on Wednesday night at Mission Springs

Doctor wants B.C. to join rest of Canada and fund a set of diabetes drugs

B.C. is the only province not to cover the cost of diabetes medications known as SGLT2 inhibitors

Police issue warning after drinks tampered with at Nanaimo nightclub

Two women report incident that happened this past weekend at an undisclosed establishment

Most Read