Image by Enrique Meseguer from Pixabay

Does the season make you blue? It could be SAD

Seasonal affective disorder can result in mood and health changes

Abbotsford has some dreary, rainy weather ahead, and that can make for a sour mood in many people.

The B.C. division of the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) says, for others, the seasonal changes – including less daylight and a drop in temperature – can bring on a more profound form of the blues known as seasonal affective disorder (SAD).

Here are some signs that you might have SAD:

  • you feel like sleeping all the time or have trouble getting a good night’s sleep
  • you’re tired all the time, making it difficult to carry out daily tasks
  • your appetite has changed, in particular more cravings for sugary and starchy foods
  • you’re gaining weight
  • you feel sad, guilty and down on yourself
  • you feel hopeless
  • you feel irritable
  • you’re avoiding people or activities you used to enjoy
  • you feel tense and stressed

The CMHA recommends talking to your doctor if some of these feelings seem to happen each year.

The treatments for SAD include light therapy, medication, counselling and self-help measures such as exercise and a healthy diet.

Visit cha.bc.ca for more information.

RELATED: Shortened daylight in B.C. can put damper on mental health

RELATED: ‘Blue Monday’ isn’t real, but depression can be

Report an error or send us your tips, photos and video.
Vikki Hopes | Reporter

@VikkiHopes
Send Vikki an email.
Like the Abbotsford News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘It’s been 12 years’: Father of murdered B.C. real estate agent pleads for mayor’s help
Next story
Batten down the hatches: Wet and windy weekend on the way for coastal B.C.

Just Posted

Aldergrove alumni volleyball coaches drum up school spirit

Former ACSS volleyball players Shelby Butler, Kaitlin Pool, and Michaela Hampton continue a legacy

VIDEO: Realtors battle it out over Park Avenue, the Electric Company, and the railroads

Third Realtor Monopoly fundraiser held in Langley to help New Hope Community Services

Langley school board chair hopes B.C. vaping changes clear the air

Local schools have found it a challenge to prevent students from vaping, chair says

Langley police investigating stolen boots, credit cards, booze, and beauty products

Anyone with information on these local crimes is asked to contact the non-emergency phone number

Christmas markets galore around Aldergrove this weekend

The holiday season has begun early in Aldergrove and its surrounding areas.… Continue reading

VIDEO: Disney Plus adds disclaimer about racist stereotypes

Disney’s disclaimer is a good way to begin discussion about the larger issue of racism

New case of vaping-related illness in Quebec brings national total to 8

Quebec health minister considering tightening the rules around vaping products

Greens to vote against Liberal throne speech unless carbon targets toughened: May

Green leader Elizabeth May and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met Friday, discussing common ground

Falling tree crushes front of SUV carrying Surrey woman, granddaughters

Linda Simpson wants city to assess safety of roadside trees, following harrowing experience

Toxic smell returns to Abbotsford elementary school raising health concerns for students, teachers and parents

King Traditional Elementary suffers daily from neighbouring waste-storage facility’s stench

First Nations ‘optimistic’ about road upgrades after Horgan visits site of fatal bus crash

Premier travelled Bamfield Main road, where bus flipped last September and two students were killed

Delays seen on some Metro Vancouver bus routes as transit strike ramps up

According to TransLink, routes in downtown Vancouver are bearing the brunt of the delays

Princeton couple pays for dream vacation with 840,000 grocery store points

It’s easy if you know what you are doing, they say

Bobby Orr defends Don Cherry, rips Sportsnet for decision to fire commentator

‘I know Grapes better than anybody,’ Orr says

Most Read