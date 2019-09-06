Dog attack sends Abbotsford man to hospital: “Flaps of his beard were just hanging by the skin”

Daughter-in-law warning community about dangerous unidentified pet

An Abbotsford man was hospitalized after his throat was attacked by a large dog yesterday afternoon. His daughter-in-law is warning the community of the potentially dangerous animal.

“The wound was so hard to look at. Flaps of his beard were just hanging by the skin,” the daughter said. “Three huge tooth marks dug in. He required many, many stitches.”

The older man was on his daily stroll around Sunnyside Crescent and Springhill Street at 4 p.m. when he crossed two young girls with a dark-coloured dog. The dog, which looked similar to a pitbull, lunged at the man’s neck unprovoked.

“We understand that dogs can be unpredictable and accidents do happen,” she said. “But this poor man was left there bleeding like crazy.”

The incident frightened the young girls away with the dog, leaving the man using his handkerchief to keep pressure on his wounds. He was eventually helped by a passing Good Samaritan who called emergency services.

According to the daughter, the ER doctor thought this attack would have killed a child. The site of the attack is very close to Ten Broeck Elementary School.

The location of the attack showing its proximity to an elementary school.

The Abbotsford Police Department is aware of the attack but information tips should be directed towards Abbotsford Animal Control: 1-844-495-2273.

