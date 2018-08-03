Dog, bear spray and stolen vehicle involved in dramatic Surrey incident

A bus driver was allegedly bear sprayed while trying to run after a suspect, who was later arrested

A police incident in North Surrey Thursday night reportedly involved a bus driver being pepper sprayed. (Photos by Shane Mackichan)

CITY CENTRE — Surrey RCMP say a parked vehicle with a dog inside was allegedly stolen Thursday night, which led to a dramatic scene that involved a chase, a crash and a bus driver allegedly being pepper sprayed.

The alleged theft happened shortly before 9 p.m., said Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko, when the vehicle was parked at 144th Street and 104th Avenue.

“The owner and another driver followed the (allegedly) stolen vehicle to 102nd Avenue and City Parkway where it was involved in a collision,” said Sturko.

“The driver of the (allegedly) stolen vehicle fled the collision,” she added.

Sturko said a bus driver then attempted to follow the fleeing suspect and was allegedly assaulted with bear spray.

“Police located the suspect and arrested him in the 10300-block of King George Boulevard.”

No charges have been laid at this time the investigation is on-going.

“It is understandable that this person wanted to follow his stolen vehicle, especially with his dog being inside, however we would caution people against doing this,” said Sturko. “This type of activity can put you and other members of the public at risk.”



