A police incident in North Surrey Thursday night reportedly involved a bus driver being pepper sprayed. (Photos by Shane Mackichan)

Dog, bear spray and stolen vehicle involved in dramatic Surrey incident

A bus driver was allegedly bear sprayed while trying to run after a suspect, who was later arrested

CITY CENTRE — Surrey RCMP say a parked vehicle with a dog inside was allegedly stolen Thursday night, which led to a dramatic scene that involved a chase, a crash and a bus driver allegedly being pepper sprayed.

The alleged theft happened shortly before 9 p.m., said Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko, when the vehicle was parked at 144th Street and 104th Avenue.

“The owner and another driver followed the (allegedly) stolen vehicle to 102nd Avenue and City Parkway where it was involved in a collision,” said Sturko.

“The driver of the (allegedly) stolen vehicle fled the collision,” she added.

Sturko said a bus driver then attempted to follow the fleeing suspect and was allegedly assaulted with bear spray.

“Police located the suspect and arrested him in the 10300-block of King George Boulevard.”

No charges have been laid at this time the investigation is on-going.

“It is understandable that this person wanted to follow his stolen vehicle, especially with his dog being inside, however we would caution people against doing this,” said Sturko. “This type of activity can put you and other members of the public at risk.”


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
One of B.C.’s newest rainbow crosswalks vandalized
Next story
Catalyst Paper faces ‘punitive’ 20.26 per cent U.S. tariff

Just Posted

Langley toad migration late, but beginning soon

The event on the border of Langley and Surrey usually happens in mid-July.

Ice storm cost the Township of Langley $360,000

It will take two years to replace all the trees lost in December 2017 storm, staff memo says

VIDEO: Nine-year-old Pokemon player from Langley wins invite to world championships

Currently ranked 21 among junior players in North America

Hopes dashed for would-be Langley condo buyers

Murrayville House’s condos are finally up for sale.

UPDATED: 2 men dead, 1 in ‘serious’ condition after plane crash in B.C. lake

Float plane carrying three men crashed on Tyaughton Lake in Gold Bridge Wednesday afternoon

Safe-proof your home and avoid vacation becoming ‘open season’ for burglars

Crime Stoppers offers tips on ensuring home security while away B.C. Day long weekend

Wildfire in national park jumps B.C. highway, continues to grow

Kootenay National Park’s Wardle wildfire up to 1,200 hectares and growing

Driver or passenger, RCMP can fine you for drinking on your boat

To drink on a boat in B.C. it must be licensed or have sleeping accommodations, cooking facilities and a toilet.

Legislation re-establishing human rights commissioner due in B.C. this fall

Attorney General David Eby says the government to support progress on gender equity and LGBTQ rights

VIDEO: Large barn fire in Abbotsford

Woman handcuffed by police near scene of blaze

Sheriff: No motive, no 2nd shooter in Las Vegas massacre

Stephen Paddock was ‘an unremarkable man’ who showed signs of a troubled mind, according to officials

Canada’s Brooke Henderson has hole in one at British Women’s Open

Henderson was visibly surprised when the ball took a single bounce and landed straight in the hole

Forty per cent of B.C. drivers fail ICBC refresher course

Crosswalk, school zone and road obstruction signs confuse; texting and driving questions a breeze

B.C. teacher’s request to opt out of union on religious grounds rejected

LRB ruling finds his fear of a ‘grand Marxist agenda’ an ideological opposition not a religious one

Most Read