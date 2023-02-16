’Buttercup’ was rescued after being spotted running loose in Comox. Among other injuries, the dog had her muzzle taped shut. Photo courtesy BC SPCA

’Buttercup’ was rescued after being spotted running loose in Comox. Among other injuries, the dog had her muzzle taped shut. Photo courtesy BC SPCA

Dog named Buttercup found running loose with muzzle taped shut, broken leg: BC SPCA

  • Feb. 16, 2023 12:00 p.m.
  • News

A severely abused dog is in the care of the SPCA after being found running loose in Comox.

The six-month-old yellow lab mix, named Buttercup by rescuers, has numerous injuries.

“Someone had taped her muzzle shut, leaving cuts right across her face,” said Alina Wilson, senior officer of digital giving for the BC SPCA. “Her leg had also been previously broken in two places and had healed incorrectly. Unfortunately, she will require amputation for her full recovery.”

Wilson told Black Press at this point, they cannot tell how long Buttercup’s muzzle was taped.

“We are not able to tell… whether it was taped for an extended period, or taped and untaped, and retaped. We don’t have that information. But what we can say is that her muzzle was taped long enough to burn the hair of the skin, and cause that damage to the muzzle that you can see in the photos.”

In addition, Buttercup is underweight and is being treated for giardia.

“Despite all Buttercup has been through, her personality is as warm and happy as her name,” said Wilson.

BC SPCA animal protection officers have opened an investigation into the case and urge anyone with information to please contact the BC SPCA’s Animal Helpline at 1-855-622-7722.

“Through the love and care of our staff and volunteers Buttercup is on the road to recovery and is expected to be available for adoption in the next few weeks,” said Wilson.

ALSO: Comox Valley SPCA hoping for a match for dog in care for more than 6 months

animal crueltyBCSPCAComox Valley

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad crosses the floor to B.C. Conservatives
Next story
Federal NDP-Liberal agreement prompted increased lobbying efforts from Big Pharma

Just Posted

The vehicle is commonly referred to as an Argo, and is an eight-wheeled utility vehicle that had been stolen from the Keith Wilson Road area of Chilliwack last November. (Silodrome)
Military utility vehicle stolen from Chilliwack turns up in search of Hope property

Carter Sawatzky is co-founder of One TWU, an independent support group for LGBTQ2+ people who are currently or have been at Trinity Western University. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Private Langley university rejects LGBTQ+ event request

Team Grandy second Lindsay Dubue (left) and lead Sarah Loken were practicing at the Langley Curling Centre on Tuesday Feb. 14, the last before the team headed to the Scotties. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Good ice and new rocks: why B.C. champions practiced at Langley Curling Centre

Three churches who challenged bans on group services during the COVID lockdowns are trying to appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada. (File photo by The Canadian Press)
Fraser Valley churches take COVID gathering ban appeal to top court