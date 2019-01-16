Dog shot in foot with BB gun during cellphone sale at SkyTrain station

William Ayers, 28, is facing a number of charges after incident in Burnaby

Mac suffered an injury to his front paw but is expected to make a full recovery (Transit Police handout)

A dog by the name of Mac is expected to make a full recovery after being shot by a BB gun in a cellphone-sale-gone-wrong outside a SkyTrain station

The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. on Tuesday at the Metrotown SkyTrain Station, Transit police said in a news release Wednesday.

Two men, one of who is Mac’s owner, were arguing outside the station over the sale of a cellphone. As the argument escalated, one of the men allegedly pulled a pistol-style BB gun from his jacket and demanded the phone or he would shoot the dog.

The man then allegedly shot the dog in its front paw.

William Ayers, 28, of no fixed address and known to police, was arrested and charged with injuring a dog, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Police said the men knew each other and panhandled together near the station and nearby bus loop.

Ayers was released on conditions, including not to be in contact with the victim and not attend the area of Metrotown Mall.

He is expected in provincial court in Vancouver on Feb 6.

