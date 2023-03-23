A dog was stabbed to death in Chase. (Black Press Media file photo)

A dog was stabbed to death in Chase. (Black Press Media file photo)

Dog stabbed to death in Shuswap

A man was arrested after police discovered a dead dog in an apartment

A dog was stabbed to death at an apartment building in Chase on March 19.

RCMP were called to a disturbance at the apartment just before 1 a.m. and when officers arrived, they discovered an animal had been killed, allegedly by a guest at the unit. According to Sgt. Barry Kennedy, a video of the attack was posted to social media.

“We hope to reassure the public that the unlawful killing of an animal is taken very seriously and will be dealt with appropriately,” said Kennedy.

The man, whose name will not be released, was arrested. Charges of assault, mischief and killing or injuring an animal are pending.

READ MORE: B.C. dog rescue liable to pay $75,000 to SPCA, will fight decision

READ MORE: Salmon Arm Starbucks now delivers to local coffee lovers

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewsCrimeDogsShuswap

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Firm handshakes, hard lines: Trudeau, Biden to talk protectionism, Haiti, migration
Next story
B.C. teen publishes book about loss to help others her age process grief

Just Posted

Soccer Shots Fraser Valley have three different soccer programs for children aged two to eight. (Soccer Shots/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley-based soccer group teams up with Jumpstart

Property developer Mark Chandler drew a crowd in Langley in 2015 for his promotion of his Murrayville House venture. By the time this photo was taken, he was already facing charges in the United States related to a Los Angeles property fraud. (Special to the Langley Advance Times) Property developer Mark Chandler drew a crowd in Langley in 2015 for his promotion of his Murrayville House venture. By the time this photo was taken, he was already facing charges in the United States related to a Los Angeles property fraud. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Fraud in B.C.: Developer twice convicted in U.S. leaves condo chaos in Langley

Colton Vandekerkhove grabbed some air Tuesday afternoon, March 21 at Aldergrove Athletic Park. ((Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
PHOTOS: Riding into spring at Aldergrove Athletic Park

Langley’s Team Andrews, the defending 2022 senior women’s champions, was at the front of the procession piped on to the ice Wednesday, March 21, at the official start of the 2023 Connect Hearing BC Senior Curling Championships at the Langley Curling Centre. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
BC Senior Curling Championships get underway at the Langley Curling Centre