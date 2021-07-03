Dog swept down Chilliwack River, owner calls for public’s help in search

Ace was swept away with ‘extremely strong’ river current at top of Chilliwack River, says owner

A black Lab named Ace was swept away with the river current at the top of Chilliwack River. (Jesse Dorman/ Facebook)

The owner of a dog that was swept down the Chilliwack River is asking for the public’s help in finding his black Labrador named Ace.

“Sadly he was swept away with extremely strong river current at the very top of Chilliwack River, right where it flows out of the lake,” Jesse Dorman wrote on Facebook on Saturday, July 3.

“Unfortunately the next section of the river has very aggressive and big rapids. It’s highly unlikely he made it through; however he is a Lab, can swim well and sometimes you never know.”

Dorman goes on to describe his dog as “extremely friendly” and is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who finds Ace, alive or deceased.

Dorman is asking anyone with info to message him on Facebook.

