A Canada Post worker. Locally, Canada Post is asking for people to keep their dogs inside during mail delivery. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Dogs an increasing problem for postal carriers during pandemic

More people home means more dogs around, too

With more people home during the coronavirus pandemic, postal workers are dealing with more dogs, and sometimes aggressive dogs, as well.

There have been a number of incidents in Canada Post’s Langley/Surrey/White Rock area in 2019 and 2020, said Nicole Lecompte, a spokesperson for the mail delivery service.

Now Canada Post is asking people to keep their dogs inside during mail delivery.

“Our request to dog owners: Please do not open the door during deliveries or allow your dog to approach our employees while they are out in the community,” said Lecompte. “This makes it difficult to adhere to physical distancing when owners need to retrieve their dogs, and it increases the risk of dog bites.”

It’s not just a cliche that dogs and letter carriers can come into conflict.

“More than a dozen of these incidents required medical attention because of dog bites,” she said.

Canada Post is asking people to keep their dogs inside when postal workers are delivering parcels and mail to doorsteps.

“When there is a particular situation related to a dog at an address that makes it unsafe for our employees, we will work with the homeowner to find a solution,” Lecompte said.

However, if there’s an issue with a dog at a particular home, mail delivery may be temporarily suspended to that home. Residents get a notification of how to pickup their mail, said Lecompte.

Postal workers may also call on local bylaw officers to help as an additional safety measure.

“Our goal is to avoid dog-related incidents for our delivery agents or anyone else who visits the residence,” Lecompte said.

Canada PostDogsLangley

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New Aldergrove mall to begin taking shape ‘in a few weeks’ as church, food bank relocates

Just Posted

Dogs an increasing problem for postal carriers during pandemic

More people home means more dogs around, too

TRAFFIC: Vehicle incident westbound Highway 1 in Langley

Right lane is blocked

Realtors rally community together to feed Langley’s hungry

Two weekends in a row, a food drive will be held at Wolstencroft Realty to help Langley Food Bank

Aldergrove Rotary pledges $2,500 in gift cards for food bank families

Aldergrove club choses to tackle local hunger with matching COVID grant from Rotary International

LAPS nears $5,000 fundraising goal through virtual Furry Tails race

This year’s race suits the needs of those social distancing by allowing them to log their results online

B.C. records 25 new COVID-19 positive tests on Day 100 of pandemic

Mission federal prison up to 120 cases with 12 more inmates affected

Helping the Aldergrove Star continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

B.C. Lions trade up to take LB Williams with 1st pick in CFL draft

B.C. (5-13) finished last in the West Division last season

B.C. police have had to visit 500 travellers who didn’t respond to self-isolation check-ins

More than 14,500 people have returned to B.C. since April 15, by air travel or at land borders

B.C. poison control officials see spike in disinfectant exposure calls amid COVID-19

BC Centre for Disease Control urging people to clean safely and not mix chemicals

The people who cared for a COVID-19 patient: How a single case was handled

This is the story of those who cared for a single case at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver

COLUMN: From flattening the COVID-19 curve to Team B.C. recovery

B.C. business leaders say they’re ready to restart economy

Man who assaulted nurse in Abbotsford sentenced to three months in jail

Neale Heath used dumbbell to strike nurse in hospital last September

Mission Institution: Voices from inside Canada’s worst COVID-19 prison outbreak

Families speak out over conditions as class-action lawsuit filed against federal government

Most Read