Dogs, fast draw, and tractor pulls among favourite events returning to Aldergrove Fair

This will be the first full fair since the start of the pandemic

The Aldergrove Fair will see the return of the antique tractor pull this year, along with dog agility, fast draw, and other popular events as the fair returns to full operation. (Langley Advance Times file)

This year, the tractor pull is back at the Aldergrove Fair Days.

After two years of cancelled or scaled-back events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the July 14to17 fair will see the return in full of many traditional events.

“That tractor pull is back to its traditional format,” said the fair’s Mike Robinson.

That means multiple weight classes, ranging from the tiny “garden tractors” up to the big full sized farm tractors, will be on hand on the Kinsmen Park field near the Aldergrove Community Secondary.

The tractors will be over on the south side of the fairgrounds near the BMX track, Robinson said.

In tractor pull, a tractor hauls a large sled, with wheels at the back, that has a significant amount of weight in it. The weight doesn’t stay still, either – it moves forward during the course of the pull, so it weighs down the portion of the sled that drags on the ground, increasing resistance the longer the tractor lasts.

The tractor pulls at the Aldergrove Fair will take place over a 250-foot course. There are usually about 40 competitors, Robinson noted.

The fast draw competition, featuring holsters and six guns, will not only be back, the celebrity edition will take place. Local politicians, businesspeople, and other prominent Langley folks will get to test their speed with a shooting iron in front of the crowds.

Also returning will be the dog agility shows, which weren’t present at all in last year’s smaller fair.

The agility show has been moved to the northeast corner of the fair site, where there’s a little hill for people to sit on and watch events. The number of dogs competing in the event, which involves pups completing an obstacle course, hasn’t been determined yet.

Back for the first time in a while is also Mike the Reptile Guy.

“He’s got a phenomenal collection of snakes and reptiles,” said Robinson.

International Movie Services will also make a return with a collection of vintage and antique military equipment and vehicles. The local company rents out everything from trucks to armoured vehicles to uniforms for movies, and shows off parts of its collection at local events including the fair.

You never know what they’ll turn up with, said Robinson.

“They could bring out a new vehicle every day for a year.”

There will also be the biggest vendor area ever, and while there isn’t a full midway, there are a couple of interactive game sites, including a climbing wall and a bungee ride that launches people up into the air.

Members of the general public can take part in these activities if they’re interested, although it may be too late to sign up for this year’s fair, Robinson noted

If they’re looking forward to entering their dog in an agility contest next year, for example, folks should start by joining a local dog agility club or organization. The local clubs are responsible for organizing events like the fast draw shooting and dog events.

“Next year, you could be bringing your dogs out.”

