FILE - In this Sunday Feb. 28, 2021, file photo President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Fla. New York prosecutors are asking new questions about Trump’s Seven Springs estate in Mount Kisco, N.Y., trying to determine whether the value of the century-old mansion was improperly inflated to reduce his taxes. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

FILE - In this Sunday Feb. 28, 2021, file photo President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Fla. New York prosecutors are asking new questions about Trump’s Seven Springs estate in Mount Kisco, N.Y., trying to determine whether the value of the century-old mansion was improperly inflated to reduce his taxes. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

Donald Trump will be back on social media with ‘his own platform,’ says advisor

Trump has been off Twitter since January, when his account was suspended after the U.S. Capitol riots

By Brett Clarkson, South Florida Sun Sentinel

Missing Donald Trump’s tweets? Apparently the former president is coming back to social media, this time on his own platform, a spokesman told Fox News on Sunday.

Jason Miller, one of Trump’s senior advisors, said Trump’s new platform will be the “hottest ticket in social media” and that it will “completely redefine the game.”

Miller said he couldn’t provide much in the way of specifics about the new Trump social media venture, but he said he expected it to be online in about two to three months.

Trump has been off Twitter since January, when the social media giant suspended his account after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, a riot that resulted in five deaths. His Facebook and Instagram accounts were also suspended.

READ MORE: Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club partially closes due to COVID outbreak

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Donald TrumpUSA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Federal NDP calls on government to eliminate for-profit long-term care
Next story
RCMP seek witnesses after second random B.C. hammer attack in a week

Just Posted

After a series of delays, the move by Adrian’s at the Airport restaurant into new premises finally happened on Sunday, March 14, and owner Demetre Exarhopoulus, seen here inside the new restaurant, was relieved (Langley Advance Times file)
After many setbacks and delays, Adrian’s at the Airport in Langley has, finally, opened its new premises

Owner Demetre Exarhopoulos isn’t celebrating just yet

Easter Bunny and friend ‘Kat’ were meeting kids online via videoconferencing on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at the Willowbrook Shopping Centre in Langley (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: A virtual visit with the Easter Bunny, in Langley

Wilowbrook Shopping Centre sets up video meetings for kids

A City resident is against having more shopts selling cannabis in the community. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Langley resident disagrees with the proliferation of cannabis shops

They are the last thing Langley needs, letter writer argues

The trio behind Corbicula Pollen in Langley are bee pollen expert Casey Aelbers (R), Jason Essaunce and Carolyn Essaunce (L) who established the first bee pollen business in B.C. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley bee pollen business weathers pandemic

With some well-timed help

Emergency crews are on scene of a vehicle incident blocking the left lane before 248th Street on Highway 1 in Langley, Monday, March 22, 2021. (Drive BC)
UPDATE: Highway 1 vehicle incident in Langley cleared

Delays expected as congestion eases

Jamie Coutts recorded a man following her around downtown Vancouver for a half-hour on Wednesday, March 18. (Instagram screenshot/Iammjammbamm)
Woman who filmed man following her in Vancouver says police arrested wrong person

Vancouver police said the man arrested had assaulted a woman in the city’s downtown

L to R: Saik’uz First Nation Coun. Jasmine Thomas and Chief Priscilla Mueller (Aman Parhar - Omineca Express)
Northern B.C. addiction treatment centre not off the table yet, says First Nations

Culturally appropriate centre much needed in B.C.’s north

Harry Richardson was found guilty on four counts at the Nelson Courthouse on Monday after a 2019 standoff with police. File photo
Man who fired at RCMP officers in rural Kootenays found guilty on 4 charges

But a judge ruled Harry Richardson was innocent of attempted murder

Toronto Public Health nurse Lalaine Agarin makes preparations at Toronto’s mass vaccination clinic, Jan. 17, 2021. Mass clinics are in operation across B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
B.C. prepares for steep increase in COVID-19 vaccinations

Online appointment booking expected to start April 6

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

While indicators of mental health slightly fluctuate with economic relief programs, severity of lockdowns and other factors, what remains clear is the pandemic’s undeniable, prolonged effect on our well-being — an effect that will likely linger long after mass vaccination efforts wrap up. (Pixabay.com)
How a year of COVID-19 has impacted our mental health

Lockdown measures quickly came into effect as coronavirus cases ramped up across Canada

A conveyor belt transports coal at the Westmoreland Coal Co.'s Sheerness Mine near Hanna, Alta., on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Petition asks Ottawa to review overall effect of expanded coal-mining in Alberta

The petition containing 18,000 names from across Canada was started by Latasha Calf Robe of the Niitsitapi Water Protectors

(Pixabay)
As Canadians lose $34.6M in fraud so far this year, Crime Stoppers urges victims file reports

Organization says 11,789 Canadians have reported losing $7.2 million to COVID related fraud

Pictured is the entrance to the Cranbrook Farmers’ Market on opening day in 2020. COVID-19 protocols, including hand sanitizing, mask wearing and physical distancing, remain in place for this year’s market season, which kicks off in May. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman file)
Artisans once again allowed to sell at BC Farmers Markets

Restrictions were lifted over the weekend, allowing non-food vendors to apply

Most Read