Amanda Smith was injured on the set of ‘Batwoman’ in Vancouver on March 11, 2020. (Amanda Smith Rehabilitation Fund/GoFundMe)

Donations pour in for production assistant injured on ‘Batwoman’ set in Vancouver

The GoFundMe had raised more than $34,000 as of Sunday morning

Friends and family of a ‘Batwoman’ production assistant are hoping she is able to walk again after she was injured on set in Vancouver this week.

According to a GoFundMe page, the bucket of a lift was lowered onto Amanda Smith’s head and left her trapped beneath it on Wednesday.

The page, started by Tyler Mazzucco, said Smith had emergency spinal surgery to try and repair the damage. The GoFundMe page writeup said Smith burst her T-12, and a T-11 ASIA A and underwent a T-11-T-12 Laminectomy, and is fused from T-10-L2.

“Unfortunately, with this type of surgery, there is no way to know if it was successful until she undergoes significant therapy,” the statement reads.

“Amanda will be unable to work for the foreseeable future and she needs our help to make ends meet until she settles.”

