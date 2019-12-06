Don’t eat romaine from Salinas, California, Canadian officials warn again

Another case of E. Coli since Nov. 22

The Public Health Agency of Canada is warning Canadians they’ve identified an additional case E. coli illness since Nov. 22.

The case is similar to illnesses reported in the ongoing United States E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce harvested in Salinas, California.

“Consumers are still advised to not eat, and retailers and foodservice establishments to not sell or serve, any romaine lettuce harvested from the Salinas, California growing region in the U.S. Romaine lettuce harvested in Canada is not affected by this advice.”

The health agency says they’ve engaged federal and provincial public health partners and is working with U.S. officials to determine the source of contamination.

The health agency last warned Canadians about romaine lettuce from Salinas, Calif. at the end of November.

