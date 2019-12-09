TransLink SkyTrain. (Black Press Media)

Don’t expect extra bus service during impending SkyTrain strike, CMBC says

Full SkyTrain shutdown is scheduled to start Tuesday morning

Metro Vancouver buses won’t be running on a more frequent schedule during the planned SkyTrain strike on Tuesday.

The news came Monday from the Coast Mountain Bus Company president, who said the bus system isn’t meant to handle the additional increase.

In a statement, Michael McDaniel said “operational constraints and labour considerations” would prevent buses from running any more often than usual.

CUPE 7000, the union which represents 900 SkyTrain attendants who run the Expo and Millenium lines, has said its workers will go on strike come 5 a.m. Tuesday morning if no agreement is reached.

Regular service will resume after the strike at 5 a.m. Friday.

The Coast Mountain Bus Company just negotiated its way out of its own strike, as a last-minute deal was reached at 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 27, just as full shutdown of the system was scheduled to start. Unifor, which represents the bus workers, said they ratified the deal last week.

READ MORE: SkyTrain strike to begin Tuesday with ‘full shutdown’, CUPE says

READ MORE: ‘Tentative’ last-minute deal averts Metro Vancouver transit strike

