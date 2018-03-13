Pixabay

Don’t get scammed, change your password now

This Thursday, March 15, marks National Password Day

Online passwords are a fickle beast, usually typed incorrectly so many times that it locks you out of your program.

However, changing your password to protect your financial and personal information is crucial to avoid being caught in a scam, even if it means you mess it up a few times after.

This Thursday, March 15, during National Password Day the Better Business Bureaus (BBB) across Canada are reminding residents to change your passwords online at least three times a year.

This day coincides with BBB’s National Top 10 Scams and Competition Bureau of Canada’s Fraud Prevention Month – both launched in March.

Jeanette Jackson, director of communications and strategic partnerships for BBB, says that studies are now showing that by the end of the decade the average person will have more than 200 online accounts and subscriptions that contain sensitive information.

“While most of those won’t be used very much, information such as passwords, emails and even credit card data is still there.”

Jackson is suggesting that Canadians take 30 minutes on Thursday to update passwords for bank accounts, social networks, email accounts and even point-of-sale (POS) equipment.

Tips for making a good password:

  • Use at least eight characters
  • Use upper and lower case letters, numbers and symbols
  • Avoid words found in the dictionary
  • Avoid using family names
  • Avoid using birth dates

To learn more, including additional password security best practices, click here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: Search continues for B.C. climber in Alaska
Next story
Abbotsford crews battle Ross Road barn fire

Just Posted

VIDEO: Quarter horse riders gather in Langley

More than 1,000 attend annual LMQHA Horseman’s Bazaar and Country Fair

Man allegedly involved in Lower Mainland gang conflict pleads guilty to weapons offence

Barinder ‘Shrek’ Dhaliwal charged in 2016 after investigation in Abbotsford and Langley

VIDEO: Simulator proves how hard it is to text and drive simultaneously

Distracted driving is the second leading cause of car crash fatalities in B.C., says ICBC

Abbotsford crews battle Ross Road barn fire

No one hurt in blaze on Monday afternoon

UPDATE: Children, ages 2 and 5, and grandmother struck by car

Two taken by air ambulance following collision on Monday in Abbotsford

VIDEO: Girls Fly Too returns to Abbotsford

Annual event draws thousands to local skies

B.C. woman should have been told about murder at home before sale, judge rules

Vancouver seller must return $300,000 deposit, plus interest, damages and court costs

Former B.C. teacher disciplined for asking pregnant student if she was ‘horny’

High school teacher repeatedly swore, raised his voice and made lewd comments to female students

Dragons’ Den holds auditions in Fraser Valley

Hit CBC TV show seeks new competitors on Friday, March 16

BC SPCA looking for owner of dog found with chain collar deeply embedded in neck

Good Samaritans found shar-pei/Labrador cross roaming forest service road betwen Creston and Yahk

Bizarre battle over body of Charles Manson won by grandson

Manson’s remains have been on ice in the Bakersfield morgue since he died in November

Chris Hemsworth loves B.C.

The Australian actor is in Vancouver filming his new movie

Cape Town running out of water

South Africa declares drought as national disaster

Tent city takes over front lawn of B.C. city hall

Homeless people and advocates protesting after Nanaimo loses funding for supportive housing

Most Read