Helipad at Lindeman Lake in the Chilliwack River Valley. (Misty Dowson/Facebook)

Don’t stand on a helipad when a helicopter is above: B.C. search and rescue group

Message sent out after incidents at Lindeman Lake in Chilliwack River Valley on the long weekend

While a nice, flat, lake-side helipad in the woods may seem like the perfect spot to set up a tent, don’t do it.

And if a helicopter is trying to land on said helipad, don’t stand on it taking video with your phone.

These may seem like messages from Captain Obvious, but are real messages from Chilliwack Search and Rescue (CSAR) following incidents on Lindeman Lake on Sunday.

“We do understand the Helipad at Lindeman Lake is in a prime location for camping and such but it’s placement is due to many reasons in that canyon namely for the machine and the loading and unloading of persons, subjects, and gear,” said a post on the CSAR Facebook page.

• RELATED: Stay safe on the rivers of Chilliwack and don’t become a statistic, says swift water expert

• RELATED: Chilliwack Search and Rescue lauds funding boost from the province

“If you choose to use this location for your adventure and you hear a helicopter coming… please grab your belongs and hold them TIGHT, move far away from the pad, stay put, and shield yourselves.”

It was a busy B.C. Day long weekend, but was relatively uneventful for rescue crews until CSAR was called to help with two simultaneous calls on Sunday. They also then headed to a third task on Vedder Mountain.

At the popular Lindeman Lake hike in the Chilliwack River Valley are several pads put there specifically for camping. There is also one pad near the edge of the lake with a large “H” on it, which serves as a helipad for CSAR to land in the rugged canyon.

CSAR explained in the post that an incoming helicopter creates a down draft that blows anything nearby around.

“Keep yourselves and your family members away from the helicopter at all times when it is turned on! And finally, standing on the helipad with your cell phone recording us hovering looking at you is not helping… thanks.”

@PeeJayAitch
paul.henderson@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Daughter of Lower Mainland fire captain dies following crash
Next story
Update: Okanagan wildfire grows to 280 hectares

Just Posted

UPDATE: Bear will not be euthanized after biting toddler at Aldergrove zoo

On Monday at around 7 p.m. emergency services were called to the Aldergrove scene

‘Know the water’: Drowning experts warn swimmers, boaters as B.C.’s summer heats up

Drownings down compared to 2018, but hot weather has experts worried

Langley’s Dallas Smith to co-host CCMA Awards with Billy Ray Cyrus

Canadian Country Music Association Awards take place on Sept. 8 in Calgary

VIDEO: A boat trip with her grandmother to wrap up Brigade Days

Fort Langley child, three, takes part in annual re-enactment of fur traders visit

VIDEO: Driver of stolen truck flees crash

RCMP had 28th Avenue shut down Monday after a two-vehicle accident saw one airlifted to hospital

‘Go back to your own country’: Woman says she was ‘assaulted’ at Banff National Park

Says incident has been reported to authorities

Off-duty cop spots cannabis growing during Revelstoke garden tour

Police seized marihjana plants and the file remains under investigation

B.C.’s David Lee Roth pretender convicted of sexual interference of underage girl

Convicted of six of 12 charges he faced, David Kuntz-Angel’s sentencing still to come

Two Delta police officers injured during call about suspicious man in park

A 23-year-old Surrey man is facing four charges and is being held for psychiatric assessment

Artificial turf field in Nanaimo will need $30-40K repair after fire

Debris set alight on NDSS Community Field on Tuesday, repairs could cost $30-40K

Kelowna dad confronts vandal who smashed vehicle window with his kid inside

The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries while trying to restrain the suspect

Misspelled Okanagan road sign clearly a mistake, says province

The ‘Kootney Boundry’ sign near Big White Ski Resort was spotted last week

Cops cleared after Surrey RCMP say woman ‘catapulted’ herself off scooter during arrest

Woman says she was hurt during her arrest, police watchdog finds no excessive force was used

RCMP find items ‘directly linked’ to B.C. murder suspects on banks of Manitoba river

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schemegelsky are wanted for three deaths

Most Read