Double-decker buses like this one – painted to blend with TransLink’s colour scheme – are to be part of pilot project later this year. (Contributed photo)

Double-decker bus project moves ahead for Metro Vancouver

TransLink marks successful pilot project, says 32 buses to arrive next year

Metro Vancouver transit users will see a new fleet of double-decker buses hitting the streets by mid-2019.

The move was announced at Thursday’s TransLink board meeting and follows a four-month pilot project with two buses on seven routes throughout the region.

There will be 32 buses in total: 27 of them will be replacements and five will be new.

The vehicles, which seat double the passengers of a standard bus, are designed for long-haul rides – an average trip time of 40 minutes, according to Coast Mountain Bus Company president Haydn Acheson.

“Loading and unloading times are a little higher due to the upper deck,” said Acheson. “That’s why these are more suited to highways than stop-and-starts in the city.

The fuel efficiency is slightly better than TransLink’s articulated buses, he added.

“(The public) said it was a very smooth ride and in particular those who commute to work, and have laptops, really appreciate features such as power plugs and USB ports.”

Riders did have some concerns.

“Taller customers felt that the upper deck ceilings were low,” Acheson said. “Not enough room for luggage on ferry routes.”

He acknowledged there were concerns with too-low power wires in areas such as Delta. TransLink attempted to run a test on the 601 route throughout the city, but was only able to operate it for three days after the wires were raised.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Women’s hockey introduced for first time in 2018 B.C. 55+ Games

Just Posted

Walnut Grove mom pleads with TransLink to ban trucks on 216 Street

With kids carrying signs saying ‘Trucks and Schools Don’t Mix,’ parents ask for no trucks

Suspect in attack of man with autism released on $25,000 bail

Former Abbotsford man Parmvir Chahil must remain in Ontario

Summer road closure could cost Driediger Farms $500K

Rail crossing upgrades require closure of 72 Avenue during the Langley farm’s busiest season

Feline reunion a decade in the making

Langley Animal Protection Society staff were overjoyed to reunite a cat and owner after 10 years.

Two incidents of ‘sexual touching’ reported at UFV

Police ask for help to identify suspect in assaults at Abbotsford campus

Cops unveil 10 most common things stolen from cars in B.C.

Police, ICBC and the provincial government kick off new campaign to curb auto crime

Skier dies in avalanche near Pemberton

RCMP got a call from a local heli-skiing company about the slide

Double-decker bus project moves ahead for Metro Vancouver

TransLink marks successful pilot project, says 32 buses to arrive next year

Women’s hockey introduced for first time in 2018 B.C. 55+ Games

Cranbrook leads the way in making the inclusion of women’s hockey happen

Upgrades coming to Lions Gate, Ironworkers Memorial bridges

Improvements follow 2015 review after number of changes to national standards for bridges, vessels

Ancient B.C. footprints confirmed as earliest known in North America

The prints, found on an island on the province’s central coast, are pegged at 13,000 years old

Malala Yousafzai returns to Pakistan for first time since she was shot by Taliban

Nobel Peace Prize winner says she will continue fight for girls’ education

Case of slain Victoria sisters heading straight to Supreme Court

Direct indictment means father accused of filicide likely to face judge and jury

Pokemon Go class-action lawsuit in Alberta dropped

Woman had complained that players were crawling over her fence and into her yard

Most Read